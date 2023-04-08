Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scottish Rugby says it is establishing a working group to improve its governance and "remains fully committed to inclusion and diversity"

A review into allegations of institutional discrimination against women in Scottish Rugby has found evidence of sexism in the game's governance.

It discovered women were not taken seriously in meetings and a new board set up to run club rugby was not representative.

It also questioned the "commitment to promoting the women's game".

Board member Julia Bracewell resigned in October 2022 citing discrimination.

Scottish Rugby chairman John Jeffrey thanked Bracewell for her work with Scottish Rugby and for raising the issue.

"We have, at all times, taken her complaint seriously and, as quickly as possible, have conducted an external review to examine her allegations," Jeffrey said.

"Whilst we are working hard to deliver on our commitment to inclusion and diversity at all levels of our sport and, in particular, with the women's and girls' game, we know we have work to do as we move away from a historically male-centric sport."

Bracewell's allegations came to light amid a review of Scottish Rugby's governance structures, which she was part of before resigning last year and issuing a letter detailing problems with discrimination.

The concerns centred around the creation of a new board to oversee club rugby.

And though the review found no breach of equality laws, it did uncover discrimination and failure to meet expected standards.

That included a conclusion of "unconscious and situational bias" and that the women's game "was not at the forefront of consideration".

Scottish Rugby says it is establishing a working group to improve its governance and "remains fully committed to inclusion and diversity".

"Careful and appropriate consideration is now being given to the findings of the report," Jeffrey said.

"It is our intention that a working group will be established to consider the findings and agree actions and recommendations for the way forward.

"We have reached out to Julia to ask if she would like to contribute to the process going forward."