Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle 24-10 Saracens - visitors lose quarter-final
|Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Saracens
|La Rochelle: (16) 24
|Tries: Kerr-Barlow 2; Pens: Hastoy 4; Con: Hastoy
|Saracens: (3) 10
|Try: Mawi; Pen: Farrell; Con: Farrell
Saracens are out of the Heineken Champions Cup after a quarter-final defeat by holders La Rochelle.
Tawera Kerr-Barlow's two tries either side of half-time helped the hosts set up a semi-final tie against Exeter.
Eroni Mawi burrowed over for Saracens, who lost Billy Vunipola to injury in the first half, but it came too late for the Premiership leaders.
Antoine Hastoy kicked 14 points for La Rochelle, with Owen Farrell's penalty the only other points for the visitors.
La Rochelle won the Champions Cup for the first time in 2022 and are aiming to reach a third consecutive final.
Their last-four tie against Exeter will be played in Bordeaux, while Leinster will take on Toulouse in Dublin in the other semi-final.
Both ties are scheduled for 28-30 April, with the final at Aviva Stadium on 20 May.
As for Saracens, they must now focus their attention on winning the Premiership title. Mark McCall's side are already assured of a home semi-final.
Line-ups
La Rochelle: Dulin; Favre, Seuteni, Danty, Rhule; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (c).
Replacements: Lespiaucq, Thompson-Stringer, Sclavi, Sazy, Tanga, Bourdeau, Berjon, Thomas.
Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (c), Van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Wray, De Haas, Taylor, Lewington.
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
