Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle 24-10 Saracens - visitors lose quarter-final

By Phil CartwrightBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments21

Billy Vunipola receives treatment during Saracens' game at La Rochelle
Saracens' England international number eight Billy Vunipola was carried off on a stretcher during the first half
Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Saracens
La Rochelle: (16) 24
Tries: Kerr-Barlow 2; Pens: Hastoy 4; Con: Hastoy
Saracens: (3) 10
Try: Mawi; Pen: Farrell; Con: Farrell

Saracens are out of the Heineken Champions Cup after a quarter-final defeat by holders La Rochelle.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow's two tries either side of half-time helped the hosts set up a semi-final tie against Exeter.

Eroni Mawi burrowed over for Saracens, who lost Billy Vunipola to injury in the first half, but it came too late for the Premiership leaders.

Antoine Hastoy kicked 14 points for La Rochelle, with Owen Farrell's penalty the only other points for the visitors.

La Rochelle won the Champions Cup for the first time in 2022 and are aiming to reach a third consecutive final.

Their last-four tie against Exeter will be played in Bordeaux, while Leinster will take on Toulouse in Dublin in the other semi-final.

Both ties are scheduled for 28-30 April, with the final at Aviva Stadium on 20 May.

As for Saracens, they must now focus their attention on winning the Premiership title. Mark McCall's side are already assured of a home semi-final.

More to follow.

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Favre, Seuteni, Danty, Rhule; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Thompson-Stringer, Sclavi, Sazy, Tanga, Bourdeau, Berjon, Thomas.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (c), Van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Wray, De Haas, Taylor, Lewington.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by floreal, today at 17:18

    What a shame Brace can't ref a Leinster game, they wouldn't stand a chance.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 17:16

    What an awful game of rugby ruined by Andrew brace. Makes a howler and gets rewarded with another game.
    The fact he tried to red card another erroneously and had to be talked down is everything you need to know about him, he thinks he should be centre of attention, we don’t watch rugby to see the whistle blown every two seconds.
    Rugby is dead if we don’t sort this atrocious officiating out.

  • Comment posted by Daylight, today at 17:16

    Only saw the second half, with the replay at half time of the head contact on Farrell which was not reviewed, I thought it was one of the worst officiating of a game I have ever seen. If I were in the Sarries setup I would be lodging a complaint

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:16

    La Rochelle were immense - pace and power everywhere - workrate of their forwards was fantastic - Sarries did well to hang in there for so long
    Andrew Bracey was appalling again - should be nowhere near top level Rugby - fortunate his performance had no bearing on the result

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 17:15

    Most disapointed person of the match was Brace....he was so desperate to send the Sarries hooker off, the look on his face when the other 3 officals over ruled him was a picture. He was awful last week (Ex v Mont) & even worse this week. How he keeps getting given big profile games is a joke.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 17:15

    Congratulations ROG and his team….. smothered Saracens into submission.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Grun, today at 17:14

    La Rochelle were worthy winners and outclassed Sarries across the pitch. However after Jaco Peyper, every English side must dread Andrew Brace taking the pitch. He was head and shoulders La Rochelle's man of the match. Toulouse, La Rochelle and Leinster are so far ahead of our plodding Premiership sides. My money is on an all French final.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 17:16

      Makadag replied:
      Hopefully not.....as EPRC will likely make Brace the ref !!!

  • Comment posted by CleverHound, today at 17:13

    Saracens gave it a good go, and are the most complete English team I've watched this year, but had La rochelle not coughed up the ball with silly handling errors it could have been worse. What a defence they have, brilliant.
    What English teams do seem to do early on is kick for the corner instead of an easy 3. Maybe they didn't know Rochelais are probably the best defensive team in France......

  • Comment posted by Mark Myword, today at 17:13

    I have refereed the last 26 weeks so on a weekend off thought I would watch a professional ref on telly How disappointed, embarrassed and astonished I am at such inconsistencies and incompetence . Is he related to O'Gara!

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 17:13

    If Saracens had taken a fraction of their chances it could have been close but suspect La Rochelle had another gear if they needed.

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:12

    Las Rochelle are some team. Saracens hung on valiantly as it could easily have got messy.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:12

    La Rochelle and Toulouse present a REAL challenge to Leinster, Dublin advantage or not. They’re gonna have to do it the hard way to beat those two…..and yes Exeter will get roasted in Bordeaux!!!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:16

      SD replied:
      What so Leinster be playing both La Rochelle AND Toulouse.

      Yes that will be a challenge even for Ireland. I mean Leinster.

      *as the obvious will go sailing right overhead of usual suspects this is meant entirely humourously.

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 17:11

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:11

    La Rochelle killed Saracens at breakdown, Botia was superb.
    Too many errors from Sarries when they attacked, dropped passes etc.

    Good game but La Rochelle better side on day.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:10

    Wonderful to watch Sarries get absolutely melted physically!!!

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:10

    Just shows how well we did there last week even in defeat especially considering our budget is much much lower than both Saracens and Northampton and they’ve both been steamrollered by La Rochelle

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 17:09

    Saracens were the only team with the remotest hope of beating Ireland in the final. It was clear from the start, the Irish ref was never going to let that happen.

    • Reply posted by philip bevan, today at 17:16

      philip bevan replied:
      Write what you know about rugby on the back of a postage stamp, with the space thats left play noughts and crosses

