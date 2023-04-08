Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Juan Cruz Mallia passed a head injury assessment to return to the field and score two tries for Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup: Toulouse v Sharks Toulouse (14) 54 Tries: Mallia 2, Ramos 2, Mauvaka, Retiere, Ntamack Pens: Ramos 3 Cons: Ramos 5 Sharks (10) 20 Try: Williams, Chamberlain Pen: Bosch 2 Cons: Bosch 2

Thomas Ramos scored 29 points as Toulouse beat Sharks in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Juan Cruz Mallia and Thomas Ramos both scored twice as Peato Mauvaka, Arthur Retiere and Romain Ntamack also crossed for the hosts at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Sharks were in the game for 50 minutes as Grant Williams and Boeta Chamberlain scored for the South African side.

Five-time winners Toulouse will face four-time champions Leinster at Aviva Stadium in the semi-finals.

The Sharks had travel disruption before arriving in France for their first last-eight tie in their debut season in the European Cup, but scored the opening try as Curwin Bosch made the break before feeding Williams to cross.

Mallia was sin-binned for a head-on-head tackle on Makazole Mapimpi, before returning to the field after passing a head injury assessment to score Toulouse's first try in the corner.

Antoine Dupont fed Ramos for a run-in as Toulouse stretched their lead after the break, but the Sharks remained in touching distance as Chamberlain burst on to a flat Lukhanyo Am pass to score.

Mallia crossed again in the corner before Sharks had a try ruled out when Williams was adjudged to have passed the ball forward in the build-up to what would have been his second.

That decision appeared to break the Sharks' resistance as Toulouse grew in confidence with four tries in the final 12 minutes.

Toulouse will face Leinster in Dublin, which will also host the final of this season's competition on 20 May.

Toulouse: Ramos; Mallia, Barassi, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (c); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Willis, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Cramont, Neti, Ainu'u, Roumat, Brennan, Placines, Retiere, Delibes.

Sharks: Chamberlain; Kok, Am, Janse van Rensburg, Mapimpi; Bosch, Williams; Nche, Mbonambi, Du Toit, Anrdews, Grobler, Kolisi (c), Tshituka, Notshe.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Mchunu, Sadie, Labuschagne, Buthelezi, Wright, Tapuai, Abrahams.