Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter 42-17 Stormers - Chiefs click into gear to reach semis

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Wyatt scores
Tom Wyatt scored his second try in as many games to open the scoring for Exeter
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter v Stormers
Exeter (21) 42
Tries: Wyatt, Nowell, Woodburn, S Simmonds, Yeandle, Cairns Cons: J Simmonds 6
Stormers (0) 17
Tries: Willemse, Hartzenberg, Orie Con: Libbock

Exeter produced their best performance of the season to beat Stormers and seal their place in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

Tom Wyatt crossed first before Jack Nowell and Olly Woodburn stretched the lead to 21-0 at Sandy Park.

Sam Simmonds added a fourth after the break to all but seal victory.

Damian Willemse, Suleiman Hartzenberg and Marvin Orie scored consolations for Stormers, while Jack Yeandle and Tom Cairns added the gloss for Exeter.

Chiefs will either travel to Bordeaux to face defending champions La Rochelle or host fellow Premiership side Saracens at Bristol's Ashton Gate in the semi-final.

With Toulouse knocking Sharks out earlier on Saturday, Stormers' defeat signals the end of South African involvement in this season's Champions Cup.

Exeter cruise through as Stormers crash out

Exeter qualified for the last eight in dramatic fashion, having scored more tries than Montpellier in their 33-33 result last weekend - a victory which looks to have kickstarted their season at just the right time.

Wyatt made his try-scoring European debut for the Chiefs against the French side, but the young full-back made it two tries in as many games after striding onto Joe Simmonds' pin-point crossfield kick to open the scoring.

If that try was the creativity, Nowell's score for the second was sheer power and guile as the captain drifted in off his wing to pick up from the base of a ruck, lunge through and pirouette around Stormers defenders to finish under the posts.

Woodburn, returning to the side after having to withdraw before the Montpellier game, was a constant threat and got the reward his endeavour deserved after a line-out move off the training paddock. The ball was thrown straight to Sean O'Brien at centre, who threw it back inside for Woodburn to pierce through and step the last defender for the third try.

The 2020 winners were comfortable and worthy of their 21-0 lead at the interval before Sam Simmonds spotted a gap in the Stormers defence to burst through and add a fourth, as the Sandy Park faithful began to make their plans for the next round at the end of the month.

Stormers' preparation for this game was not ideal, with delays meaning they did not arrive in the UK from Cape Town until Wednesday - so perhaps the United Rugby Championship champions' slow start was expected, but they improved after the break with the game seemingly beyond them.

Willemse dotted down after Seabelo Senatla freed his arms to offload before Hartzenberg latched onto Herschel Jantjies' clever box-kick for the second.

Ruhan Nel was denied a try on his 50th club appearance as Steven Kitshoff was adjudged to have blocked Henry Slade in the build-up, before Yeandle joined the back of the Exeter rolling maul after throwing the ball in for try number five.

Orie charged down Cairns' box-kick before beating the replacement scrum-half in the unlikeliest of foot races before Cairns hit back seconds later by finishing an Exeter move in broken field.

Exeter: Wyatt; Nowell (c), Slade, O'Brien, Woodburn; J Simmonds, Becconsall; Sio, Frost, Street, Gray, Jenkins, Kirsten, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Abuladze, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Ewers, Cairns, Skinner, Hogg.

Stormers: Willemse; Hartzenberg, Nel, Du Plessis, Seabelo; Libbok, Jantjies; Kitshoff (c), Dweba, Malherbe, Van Rhyn, Orie, Pokomela, Dixon, Theunissen.

Replacements: Kotze, Vermaak, Fouche, Porter, Engelbrecht, Dayimani, De Wet, Blommetjies.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Sportsman, today at 20:23

    After watching both South African sides today it appears that none of their players want to be selected for the Springboks for the RWC. If I was not aware that some had represented the Springboks I would not have believed it. Very very poor! The only player that would have received a rating above 5/10 would have been Notshe. Poor handling, lack of desire and intensity and very poor execution.

  • Comment posted by Poultice, today at 20:23

    So that was the URC, far better than the Prem, Champions, wouldn't mind playing them every week. Tbf they shouldn't be in the Euro Championship, the travel alone is a joke. The game was great to watch, Chiefs of old, how Ollie Woodburn can't get a sniff for England is beyond me. Good news that much of the good play came from players who will still be Chiefs next season, ansome.

  • Comment posted by malcolm roberts, today at 20:17

    Chiefs played really well and deserved to have a crack at the Final again . And what a balanced and sensible statement from Baxter in the interview -the man is a legend.

  • Comment posted by jonty1964, today at 20:15

    Gotta feel for the Stormers with just a 6 day turnaround and the mayhem in terms of their flights from South Africa. Really hope the tournament organisers fix these issues ahead of next season. But well done to Exeter.

    • Reply posted by Greatleapforward, today at 20:23

      Greatleapforward replied:
      The issue they need to fix is returning this to a European competition. No need for SA sides here.

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 20:14

    Baxeter Chiefs at their best.

    I can hear the war cries of celebration from here!

  • Comment posted by Barbara Wray, today at 20:12

    With so many negative comments yesterday re Leinster V Leicester as being Ireland V Leicester, I wonder what the punters are going to say about Leinster V Toulouse, Ireland V France perhaps ? no I don' t think so as there are no English teams involved.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 20:18

      SD replied:
      Well Babs, didn't read any negative comments. Read several that said the Leinster side was pretty much the Ireland team and factually that is absolutely correct. At least 12 out of 15 is whichever way you look at it a big majority.

  • Comment posted by CornwallScot, today at 20:09

    Fantastic to see an Exeter revival with such a young side. They will miss those leaving, but a glimpse of what they may offer next season.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 20:08

    What a result and surprising as we've been reliably informed URC was far superior to Gallagher Premiership and there was apparently absolutely no way an English club could possibly win

    Surely they weren't wrong?

    • Reply posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 20:19

      GiveUsOurDailyHYS replied:
      Home advantage, a big help.

  • Comment posted by user 11235813, today at 20:08

    Great result

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 20:07

    7th in the English premiership against the URC champions.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 20:07

    Absolute stuffing to be fair. All over by half time. Henry Slade was immense all game

    • Reply posted by TeeJay, today at 20:18

      TeeJay replied:
      Slade has long been possibly one of the most gifted footballers in the Northern hemisphere!
      Also, as was Nowell before he went off! Performances like that was why he was highly regarded in the England set up........a wing who actively looked for work! Never the quickest, but very good in the air, and invariably made ground! Will be a loss to English rugby.

  • Comment posted by dommoass, today at 20:06

    Well played Chiefs - not been their best this season but reminding us it wasn't that long ago they won the Prem/European Cup double...

