Ryan Wilson played for Scotland 50 times until 2021

Former captain Ryan Wilson is to leave Glasgow Warriors, where he is the second highest appearance earner, at the end of the season.

Only fellow forward Rob Harley has played more than 33-year-old Wilson's 220 times to date for the United Rugby Championship club.

The pair made their professional debuts together just short of 13 years ago.

"I've been through some very low lows and some exceptional highs," back-row Wilson told Warriors' website.

"Winning the title is definitely right up there with the greatest memories in my time here. It had been such a massive journey to get to that point - make the semis but lose, then make the semis and win, then the final in Dublin that we lost, then finally the semi-final win over Ulster and that final victory over Munster in 2015. Everything clicked that day. I'll never forget it."

Wilson, who earned the last of his 50 Scotland caps in 2021, says he is "proud" to have represented Glasgow and that he will be "a happy man" if people "realise how much I've poured into the jersey every time".

Head coach Franco Smith said of the player who served as club captain from 2017 until 2022: "His professional and playing approach is of such high quality and his influence on the playing group has been clear this season.

"He's a fantastic person to have within this club environment and his pride at representing Glasgow Warriors is clear for all to see. We wish him all the very best for whatever comes next."