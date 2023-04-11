Chris Ashton has scored a record 98 Premiership tries

The Premiership's record try-scorer and former England back Chris Ashton is to retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old switched codes from rugby league side Wigan in 2007 and has represented his country in both.

He was capped 44 times in union, with 20 tries, and won the Premiership three times and Champions Cup twice.

Ashton joined Leicester from Worcester in 2022, having previously had spells at Sale Sharks, Harlequins, Toulon, Saracens and Northampton Saints.

"This game has opened the world to me, taken me to places I never thought I would have been or experienced, and I am so grateful for that," he told the Tigers' website. external-link

"Playing for Wigan Warriors was my dream growing up, that was all I wanted to do, and I know rugby league would have given me so much too.

"But it is amazing to look back and see what I have been able to do because of both codes and the groups and places I have been a part of in my career.

"I am honoured to have done what I have done, for the clubs I have played for and to represent my country in two codes."

Ashton, who had five-year spells at Northampton and Saracens, has made 25 appearances for defending Premiership champions Leicester since his move to Welford Road.

"I have just felt, this season, that my body is not able to do what I want it do anymore," he added.

"If I am not able to keep the standards that I expect of myself, then it is the right time for me to retire.

"It is the right time for me. I know that, and I am happy in making this decision at this time."