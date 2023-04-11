Ireland are looking to kick-start their Six Nations campaign in Parma after defeats by Wales and France

Women's Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 15 April Time: 16:45 BST

Ireland hooker Neve Jones insists Saturday's return to Parma will not stir heartbreaking memories of failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The Irish face Le Azzurre in the Women's Six Nations in their first game in Italy since September 2021 when they failed to reach last year's tournament.

But Jones says Ireland, who have lost both Six Nations games so far this year, are focused on the future.

"I think a lot of us are aware of it," said Jones.

"The players who were involved in that squad when we went there the last time are aware of it, but there's lots of fantastic players who are coming through and who haven't been there."

While Ireland beat Italy in the qualifying tournament at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in 2021, defeats by Spain and Scotland saw them fail to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1991.

The Irish have since undergone a period of transition with Greg McWilliams succeeding Adam Griggs as head coach in late 2021.

However, the 2022 Six Nations brought further disappointment with Ireland finishing fourth, and while they have opened this year's campaign with heavy reverses to Wales and France, Jones says the squad is "thriving" as they look to claim a much-needed win in Parma.

"We're going to play Italy at [their] home and that's something really special," she added.

"We're not really looking at what happened in the past, it's all about the future and the onward journey that we've got.

"I think people who were involved there have put that behind them and we're thriving and ready to go."

'We don't dwell on the negative side'

With attendances at games and TV audiences growing in the women's game, Ireland have come under increased scrutiny after being outplayed in the defeats by Wales and France.

But Jones, who plays her club rugby for Premier 15s side Gloucester-Hartpury, says the squad have not dwelled on the "negative side" as they look to beat an Italian team who have also come away from their first two games empty-handed.

"I think it's a real positive thing, especially for the women's game," said Jones, who won her 15th cap in the loss to France a fortnight ago.

"You can see the numbers are growing, there are more spectators at games and there are more people tuning into games.

"So, I think for players, it's really nice to see. My mum wasn't able to get down to the Cork game [against France] because she was working, but she was able to put it up on her phone, so she could watch and support from there.

"Family and friends might not be able to get to the game but they are always there to watch and support.

"For us as players, it's a hugely positive thing, and we don't really dwell on the negative side. It's just making us grow from strength to strength."