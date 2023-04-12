Worcester Warriors were wound up in October

The Rugby Football Union has warned the owners of Worcester Warriors they will not endorse any proposed merger with another club if it is seen as a way of "buying a league position".

Atlas Group announced plans to merge with regional side Stourbridge in February, a week after taking over.

However, any such proposal is subject to RFU approval.

The sports governing body has confirmed it has "not received any proposals" over the idea.

In a Frequently Asked Questions document for the former Premiership club's ex-players, seen by BBC Hereford and Worcester, the RFU clarified its position on where Warriors currently stand as far as they are concerned in their attempt to re-launch the club.

"Worcester Warriors (men's team) are now exiting the league structure and will not be participating in the league," the document says.

It adds that any new club formed "could restart at the bottom of the pyramid in season 2023-24 but this would be right at the bottom".

Atlas, fronted by Warriors' former chief executive Jim O'Toole and former rugby player James Sandford, announced plans to re-brand the club as Sixways Rugby and effectively take over the first team of local side Stourbridge.

After a huge backlash from Warriors supporters, the club's original name was kept but the link-up with Stourbridge remained a key proposal, despite their relegation from the National League system into tier five of the pyramid.

"There have been various press reports about different possibilities, such as a merger or taking over the first XV of Stourbridge RFC," the RFU said.

"All of this would need RFU approval and we would need to consult with other relevant stakeholders (e.g. other local clubs).

"At the moment we have not received any proposals. We don't want to pre-empt any process, but the regulations are designed to prevent a club effectively 'buying' a league position."

Stourbridge held a Special General Meeting with its supporters almost two months ago where Atlas' "long-term investment" into the club's playing infrastructure were discussed, but no decision has been made public.

In a statement to BBC Hereford and Worcester, O'Toole said they are in "constant dialogue" with Stourbridge over finalising the agreement in time for the start of next season.

"We see no reason for a new Worcester Warriors to go to the bottom of the rugby pyramid", he added before reiterating the plan to get back to the Championship within five years.

O'Toole acknowledged that aim is yet to be rubber stamped by Stourbridge's members and needs RFU ratification.

In response to the governing body's view that the rugby creditors had "little or no chance" of being paid in the aftermath of Warriors' liquidation, O'Toole announced the intention to set up an independently-managed hardship fund to compensate those "who were most critically impacted by the insolvency of the previous business including local businesses".

O'Toole said they hope to bring rugby back to Sixways "as soon as possible" and that another statement relating to the completion will be announced "in due course".

'The two parties are as far apart as ever'

Analysis - BBC Hereford and Worcester's sports editor, Trevor Owens

Anyone reading these two statements would surely have to feel that the two parties are as far apart as ever.

The telling line in the RFU FAQs is there are regulations designed to prevent a club effectively 'buying' a league position.

This would suggest Atlas and Stourbridge are going to have to work hard if they are to convince the Union to sanction what Atlas term their 'proposed commercial sponsorship' with the Stourbridge first team playing as a re-branded Worcester Warriors next season.

Even if the RFU were to agree, it is still dependent on the Stourbridge members agreeing to the proposal.

As for a Worcester Warriors side playing at Sixways next season, the chances are looking increasingly slender. After all, the fixtures for next season are released in mid-June so the clock is ticking.