Billy Vunipola has played 20 times for Saracens and four times for England this season

Saracens and England number eight Billy Vunipola will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

Vunipola, 30, was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of his side's Champions Cup quarter-final loss at La Rochelle on Sunday.

Saracens have not disclosed the extent of the injury, but it could affect his World Cup chances in the autumn.

He has won 67 caps since his England debut in 2013, but has not played since the defeat by South Africa in November.

He started all of England's matches at the 2019 World Cup as they were beaten by the Springboks in the final, and also played twice in the 2015 tournament.