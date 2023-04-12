Close menu

World Rugby considering card reviews for World Cup depending on trials

By Sarah RendellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments36

Yellow card
A yellow card in rugby sees a player go off the pitch for 10 minutes

Card reviews are being considered by World Rugby for the World Cup in France this autumn but their use will be dependent on the outcome of trials.

The change, referred to as an orange card, is intended to stop players being wrongly shown a red card as England's Freddie Steward was in the Six Nations.

A similar review process is being trialled in Super Rugby this season.

World Rugby is likely to trial it elsewhere before the World Cup, such as at the U20 World Championship.

The card-review process would only be used in-game when a foul play call is not clear from initial replays.

In that situation, instead of showing a straight red, a referee would have the option to show a yellow card that gives a second television match official (TMO) a chance to have a detailed look at the incident with all angles available.

With the player in the sin-bin for 10 minutes the TMO would decide if the foul play warrants being upgraded to a red card, in which case the player would not return to the pitch.

If the TMO believes it is a yellow card only, then the player would return to the match after the usual 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

The change would not take away referees' ability to red card a player. A clear on-field red would remain as such.

A World Rugby spokesman said: "World Rugby is always open to exploring any innovation that has the ability to assist match officials, reduce stoppage time and enhance the flow of the game in line with the key outcomes of the recent Shape of the Game conferences.

"We continue to monitor the TMO bunker operational in Super Rugby and evaluate its potential to be extended to international rugby subject to a full review of its use and feedback of all elite rugby stakeholders."

A TMO bunker would be a place away from the stadium where two or three television match officials would be, similar to VAR officials in football.

England's women's head coach Simon Middleton has backed the law change, saying: "I'd welcome it. Anything that lends itself to getting the right decision.

"We've seen it first-hand the impact of losing a player. I think it's a really positive and progressive step."

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dad of Mad twins, today at 17:19

    Here's an idea get a couple of ex-pros in the TMO box, one front row to advise refs on scrums which in real time which seems to be best guesses most of the time. Another to help discuss what is foul play, poor technique or simply a rugby incident and add a level of common sense to proceedings.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:23

      Justfacts replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by fcaat3rz, today at 17:15

    This going to get super confusing as there is already dialgue between ref and tmo before a red is shown (Jako's red for Freddie steward) 'Are we all in agreement its a red card" - so now the tmo can change its mind in those 10 minutes?

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 17:15

    Wales will still struggle to beat Portugal even if Portugal have 15 players for the whole 80 minutes- I can't see it working in their favour.

    • Reply posted by Ilovepuffins, today at 17:28

      Ilovepuffins replied:
      Why are you obsessed with Wales? What a sad little troll

  • Comment posted by john, today at 17:14

    Stewart red card was not wrong.

    • Reply posted by socks appeal, today at 17:18

      socks appeal replied:
      Possibly not but stewards was (according to world rugby anyway)

  • Comment posted by yazbod, today at 17:12

    an alternative - turn the ref microphones off after the initial incident has been raised. Allows the refs, assistants and tmo to discuss the incident with no fear of grief from the public. Then, once sanction has been agreed, microphone back on, NFL style, and explanation given the stadium, tv and of course players.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:08

    A bunker manned by dedicated pro refs, similar to the nfl, with ALL angles on a live feed will help. Orange card is a positive development.

    Get this done before the World Cup otherwise we will all feel the force of French tv directors ‘personality’…!!!

  • Comment posted by yazbod, today at 17:07

    TMO should be there to assist the referee, not to make final decisions. This is only going to address a small fraction of the issues around red/yellow cards which is that professional rugby players have no idea these days how to actually tackle. For years now, they've essentially been taught american football impact technique rather than proper rugby tackle technique and that's what needs solving

  • Comment posted by Big Dog, today at 17:05

    Ireland may have to practice playing against 15 instead of their usual 14.

    • Reply posted by Bert Blurt, today at 17:13

      Bert Blurt replied:
      There's always one.

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 17:04

    might want to review a couple of the referees as well while they are at it

  • Comment posted by paulc, today at 17:04

    In the Steward and Mercer red cards the tmo was a big part of the problem.

  • Comment posted by gggg, today at 17:03

    So it’s agreed Freddie Stewards red was wrong then??

    • Reply posted by russell, today at 17:14

      russell replied:
      It was rescinded, so yes.

  • Comment posted by Poultice, today at 17:02

    Another layer of dum Rse amateur officials to get the decisions wrong, we have enough muppets already, the quality of refereeing is so low it defies belief now. we need less not more, refs should make a decision based on what they see, the TMO should be for post game and they should be draconian on foul play, one year bans for serious offences, that'd learn 'em. No more scrum pens, 99% wrong.

  • Comment posted by NBD 72, today at 16:58

    The trial in Super Rugby appears to be more effective than watching countless replays ands speeds up the game. If only they would add the replacement of the red-carded player after 20 minutes so the cards don't ruin games...

  • Comment posted by Ralf, today at 16:57

    Football will look at this in 20years time and make a right hash of it.

  • Comment posted by brainimpact, today at 16:56

    I'd prefer an orange card to act like a yellow but is flagged for review after the game

  • Comment posted by Barry Humphrey, today at 16:55

    Time to issue red cards to Umaga and Mealamu - NZ can't be trusted

  • Comment posted by llc12, today at 16:54

    There has to be a differentiation between intentional/dangerous acts, and accidental/dangerous foul play. Red for the former, orange for the latter seems fair enough.

  • Comment posted by robertdm, today at 16:52

    sounds pretty sensible to me - ....next

  • Comment posted by Brom, today at 16:51

    Seems a reasonable and well thought out solution to TMO delays in these circumstances. Bravo to common sense.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport