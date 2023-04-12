Rob Baxter's Exeter side are through to the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says teams should not have their number of players on the pitch reduced if someone is given a red card.

World Rugby is considering temporary yellow cards while television match officials consider whether a challenge should be worthy of a sending-off.

It comes after a number of high-profile mistakes in recent weeks.

But Baxter says rugby union should copy the model in American football, where a player is ejected but replaced.

"We're doing some weird things in rugby that other sports don't even condone, they don't even think about doing," Baxter said.

"What they work on is you don't destroy the game - you have to make changes, you have to make adaptions, but what you don't do doing it is destroy the game that's happening on the field.

"Yet we seem absolutely flat-out prepared to destroy every game that's happening on the field."

England's Six Nations defeat by Ireland was somewhat overshadowed by a red card to Freddie Steward, which was later rescinded.

Meanwhile, Exeter drew 31-31 with Montpellier - and ultimately progressed from their Champions Cup last-16 tie on tries scored - having seen the French side have Zach Mercer sent off for an offence which was later downgraded.

"Every sanction we come up with in rugby is about removing players from the field," Baxter added.

"I kind of understand the repeat infringement one, because that's a team gaining something - you're working very hard, and if a team continually gives away penalties rather than defend onside I can kind of see that you have to have a sanction there that ultimately penalises the opposition, but for positive play by an attack.

"But so many what you'd call relatively soft red cards, and I know we're trying to talk about trying to change player behaviour and head injuries and all this kind of stuff, but I'm getting increasingly frustrated with how many really important games have red cards.

"So many games end up with 15 on 13. Are we really creating a spectator sport that new spectators are really going to buy into?"

Zach Mercer's red card for Montpellier against Exeter was later rescinded

Baxter feels the example of American football is one rugby union should follow - rather than taking players off and possibly allowing them to come back on if their infringement is deemed not worthy of a red card after a more extensive review.

"Rugby union is a gladiatorial contest, that's what makes it different to other sports, and for that to be really high level you do need to have things like high-speed collisions and that kind of fight and that contact level, that's what makes the game what it is," he added.

"I'm not belittling the concussion issues at all, but other sports have had huge concussion issues, American football being one - massive lawsuit, massive issues.

"How do they deal with it? Well there are sanctions for use of the helmet - if you directly try and use your head or your helmet to make a tackle ultimately it's a penalty during the game, but the biggest sanction is you get removed from the game, but you don't lose a player on the field.

"Yet our response to everything is 'take players off the field' - you can change player behaviour without destroying the game.

"That's not what's going to improve rugby as a competitive sport and a competitive game and an enthralling sport going forward."