Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias has played 33 internationals for Wales

Wales hooker Ryan Elias has signed a new contract with Scarlets.

Elias is the first Scarlets player to publicly announce he is staying with the Welsh region next season.

The 28-year-old is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury which ruled him out of the 2023 Six Nations but should be fit for next season.

"Hopefully, it won't be long before I'm back getting my teeth into the rugby again ahead of the new season," said Elias.

"Being a Carmarthen boy this is a club I grew up watching, so it's very special to me and my family.

"I came through the academy and have been here a decade now as a player. I'm chuffed to have signed a new contract and am looking forward to continuing my journey.

"At 28 I feel I am coming into my prime, so on a personal level I am excited about what the next couple of years holds for me."

Elias made his debut in an Anglo-Welsh Cup tie against Saracens in 2013 and has gone on to play 151 matches for Scarlets.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: "Ryan has developed into one of our leaders and is a strong voice in the group. He is a player with a superb work ethic on and off the pitch.

"He has been in the professional game for a decade now, but he is still only 28 and is a player who has a lot more to offer for the Scarlets and at international level.

"It's fantastic he has signed a new contract with the club and I'd also like to thank him for the professionalism he has shown throughout this process."