Ireland squad members train before one of their two Tests against Japan last summer

Ireland Women head coach Greg McWilliams has said he does not believe the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is a sexist organisation.

His comments follow the publication of an article in the Telegraph newspaper external-link which outlined concerns expressed by an unnamed current or recent squad member.

McWilliams says the article contained "historical" issues and his focus was on advancing the Irish women's team.

He praised the progress made by the IRFU since he rejoined as head coach.

Among the allegations made by the anonymous player in the Telegraph article were that squad members were refused protein supplements as they prepared for last summer's tour to Japan, that the switch from white to blue shorts over period concerns was done without proper consultation with the players and that this was a public relations stunt.

The anonymous player also said players had learned that they were dropped after receiving the squad emails and that some had been left off mailing lists.

Further allegations included alleged comments made by a prominent figure in Ireland rugby about the women's game at a president's dinner in Dublin last month and the IRFU's supposed failure to explore the option of 'hybrid contracts' - which was a specific request from players - with the union instead favouring a "full-time or nothing attitude".

The IRFU disputed the claims made in the article.

"We have seen consistent growth in participation of women and girls, testament to the work going on across the country to attract more females to the game," read a statement of response from the IRFU.

"The IRFU has a dedicated women's committee and women's advisory group, who are tasked with overseeing the growth of participation by women and girls in the game.

"Any objective observer would not come to the conclusion that the IRFU is not doing its utmost to becoming a more welcoming and inclusive organisation."

In December 2021, 62 current and former players signed a letter saying that they had lost "all trust and confidence" in the IRFU and asked for support to make meaningful changes. Two separate reviews followed in 2022.

The article appeared only two days before Ireland play Italy in their third match of this year's Six Nations tournament.

Speaking to reporters after naming his team for Saturday's match, McWilliams indicated that he had read the article.

"Lots of it is historic, it's the same things that you could have talked about last year," said McWilliams.

"When I met David Nucifora [IRFU performance director] in 2021, he outlined a plan and everything that we talked about, we're on track and that's all we can focus on.

"I was the only full-time staff member on 1 December. We now have seven full-time staff members and eight contractors that come into us for competition week, we've eight new employments along our pathways and centres of excellence so there's been a massive growth in that time.

"To be honest with you, talking about things historically, we can't control, we can't control external noise, we can control what we can do.

"What happened previously, you know, I can't stop people talking about.

"It's an interesting article but again, it's nearly irrelevant at this stage. We're moving forward and we've a great plan, we've got good resources around it."

Greg McWilliams returned for a second spell as Ireland coach in december 2021

In answer to the question if he believed the IRFU was sexist, McWilliams said: "No, of course not.

"Again, I met up with David Nucifora in 2021 and he outlined what his plan was.

"I outlined the way I felt it needed to go and, if you look at the staff that we have around us; I was able to have an influence on getting the right people around this group.

"Brilliant professionals, who care about turning Irish rugby into something that's going to be special.

"Yes, we're going through tough times but I think that's part of why I'm enjoying it so much.

"If anything, that's something that they can talk about all they like, we've got to focus on Italy.

"After Italy we've got to focus on England, and after England we've got to focus on Scotland.

"We have to get better. The Irish public demand good performances, they've seen that from the men's, the Under-20s side and even the Under-18 girls' side, who were phenomenal last weekend.

"Things are happening here and as a head coach I absolutely believe in the direction we are going in and so do the players.

"That's really exciting, it's challenging us, it's challenging our growth as a group, challenging our ability to stay focused and our reaction has been superb, and I've been really proud and impressed by how they are doing that.

Regarding the more recent allegation about nutrition issues prior to the Japan tour last August, McWilliams said: "We learn all the time, we now have a full-time nutritionist in Emma Brennan, who is brilliant. We didn't have one before.

"In every environment, whether it's a female rugby club, male rugby club, a golf team... bringing up an article about somebody not getting protein... I just think that if that's something that I did wrong, I'm not aware of it and I'll own that, but again, we're always trying to evolve and get better.

"So, I need to be better and be on top of things like that."