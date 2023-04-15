Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louis Lynagh's try gave Harlequins a half-time lead before they pulled away after the break

Gallagher Premiership Harlequins (12) 48 Tries: Esterhuizen, Lynagh, Bassett, Dombrandt 2, Lamb, Marchant, Baxter Cons: Smith 4 Newcastle (10) 20 Tries: Carreras, Lockwood Cons: Connon 2 Pens: Connon 2

Harlequins kept their Premiership play-off hopes alive with an eight-try thumping of bottom side Newcastle.

Andre Esterhuizen, Louis Lynagh, Josh Bassett, Dino Lamb, Joe Marchant, Alex Dombrandt, twice, and Fin Baxter all went over to move Quins up to sixth.

Mateo Carreras scored the opening try for Newcastle and when Freddie Lockwood scored their second try, the game was in the balance at 22-20 to the hosts.

But Quins quickly regained control with four tries in the final 10 minutes.

More to follow.

Harlequins: Bassett; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Wallace, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Kerrod, Hammond, Kenningham, Gjaltema, Beard, Allan.

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Stevenson, Moroni, Carreras; Connon, Young; Brocklebank, Blamire, Tampin, Peterson, de Chaves, Rubiolo, Chick, Fearns.

Replacements: Cade, Mulipola, Kenny, Lockwood, Marshall, Stuart, Thomas, Lucock.

Referee: Matthew Carley