Premiership: Harlequins 48-20 Newcastle - Quins boost play-off hopes

Rugby Union

Harlequins score try
Louis Lynagh's try gave Harlequins a half-time lead before they pulled away after the break
Gallagher Premiership
Harlequins (12) 48
Tries: Esterhuizen, Lynagh, Bassett, Dombrandt 2, Lamb, Marchant, Baxter Cons: Smith 4
Newcastle (10) 20
Tries: Carreras, Lockwood Cons: Connon 2 Pens: Connon 2

Harlequins kept their Premiership play-off hopes alive with an eight-try thumping of bottom side Newcastle.

Andre Esterhuizen, Louis Lynagh, Josh Bassett, Dino Lamb, Joe Marchant, Alex Dombrandt, twice, and Fin Baxter all went over to move Quins up to sixth.

Mateo Carreras scored the opening try for Newcastle and when Freddie Lockwood scored their second try, the game was in the balance at 22-20 to the hosts.

But Quins quickly regained control with four tries in the final 10 minutes.

More to follow.

Harlequins: Bassett; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Wallace, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Kerrod, Hammond, Kenningham, Gjaltema, Beard, Allan.

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Stevenson, Moroni, Carreras; Connon, Young; Brocklebank, Blamire, Tampin, Peterson, de Chaves, Rubiolo, Chick, Fearns.

Replacements: Cade, Mulipola, Kenny, Lockwood, Marshall, Stuart, Thomas, Lucock.

Referee: Matthew Carley

  • Comment posted by Menton, today at 17:18

    4 tries in the final 10 minutes.... professional sportsmen should refuse their wages and acknowledge they are amateurs masquerading as professionals.

