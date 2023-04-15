Close menu

Premiership: Northampton 38-29 Saracens - Saints climb to fourth

Fraser Dingwall
Fraser Dingwall crossed for Northampton's sixth try
Gallagher Premiership
Northampton (19) 38
Tries: Moon, Ludlam, Freeman, Hutchinson, Smith, Dingwall Cons: Smith 4
Saracens (10) 29
Tries: Segun 2, Vunipola, Dan Cons: Vunipola 3 Pen: Vunipola

Northampton moved into the Premiership play-off places as they scored six tries to beat a much-changed Saracens.

League leaders Sarries rested most of their internationals and lost Duncan Taylor to an eighth minute red card.

Saints took full advantage with tries from lock Alex Moon, captain Lewis Ludlam, Tommy Freeman, Rory Hutchinson, Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall.

Saracens showed great resolve to earn a bonus point with two tries from Rotimi Segun, Manu Vunipola and Theo Dan.

More to follow.

Northampton: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Davison, Ribbans, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, Waller, Hill, Coles, Salakaia-Loto, Graham, James, Collins.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Taylor, Hartley, Lewington; Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Woolstencroft, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Tizard, Isiekwe, Knight, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Riccioni, Michelow, Earl, van Zyl, Hallett, Harris.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

  • Comment posted by User0416947644, today at 17:15

    Credit to saints on their win. Saracens put out a younger side (which was expected after last week vs La Rochelle) but the younger lads did well. Credit to them all.

  • Comment posted by Gary Davis, today at 17:15

    Well played Saints. Very pleased with our performance from young team.

  • Comment posted by User0416947644, today at 17:14

    Another red card ruining the game. They need to consider if these challenges are dangerous at all because the crocodile role on Willis (which, I might add, is career ending) is only a yellow. Something is wrong with English rugby right now

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:09

    Nice one Saints 👍

  • Comment posted by Retired University lecturer, today at 17:05

    The Saints need that bit of luck ... it's gone against them in the past.

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 17:04

    another red ..game over oh dear

