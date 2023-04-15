Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fraser Dingwall crossed for Northampton's sixth try

Gallagher Premiership Northampton (19) 38 Tries: Moon, Ludlam, Freeman, Hutchinson, Smith, Dingwall Cons: Smith 4 Saracens (10) 29 Tries: Segun 2, Vunipola, Dan Cons: Vunipola 3 Pen: Vunipola

Northampton moved into the Premiership play-off places as they scored six tries to beat a much-changed Saracens.

League leaders Sarries rested most of their internationals and lost Duncan Taylor to an eighth minute red card.

Saints took full advantage with tries from lock Alex Moon, captain Lewis Ludlam, Tommy Freeman, Rory Hutchinson, Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall.

Saracens showed great resolve to earn a bonus point with two tries from Rotimi Segun, Manu Vunipola and Theo Dan.

More to follow.

Northampton: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Smith, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Davison, Ribbans, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, Waller, Hill, Coles, Salakaia-Loto, Graham, James, Collins.

Saracens: Goode; Segun, Taylor, Hartley, Lewington; Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Woolstencroft, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Tizard, Isiekwe, Knight, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Riccioni, Michelow, Earl, van Zyl, Hallett, Harris.

Referee: Wayne Barnes