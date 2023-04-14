Prop Corey Domachowski made his Cardiff debut in 2016 as a 19-year-old

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Cardiff Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and BBC iPlayer. Report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 16 April from 18:00 BST and later on demand .

Prop Corey Domachowski will become Cardiff's latest centurion as Dai Young's men travel to face Connacht in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Locks Lopeti Timani and Seb Davies return to the starting side with captain Josh Turnbull dropping to the replacements bench.

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams is named captain while Jason Harries replaces injured wing Josh Adams.

Connacht have six players returning, including captain Jack Carty.

The Ireland fly-half has missed the last three games with a hamstring issue, while prop Finlay Bealham has not played since a knee injury sustained during the Six Nations in February,

Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, Josh Murphy and Diarmuid Kilgallen also return to the starting side.

Connacht have won their last five URC games to boost their play-off hopes. The Irish province are sixth in the table with 44 points, five more than 10th placed Cardiff who remain in contention for a top eight finish and lead the race for the Welsh Shield, which is awarded as the highest finishing Welsh region.

Cardiff will finish the regular season against the Ospreys, who are four points adrift, on Judgement Day.

This will also be the last game at home for Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend who is leaving after five years with the Irish province.

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend: "I haven't given that a great deal of thought.

"This Saturday isn't about me or anyone else leaving, its about us a collective trying to get another win and stay in that top eight of the URC.

"We've been saying for six weeks these games are knockout rugby.

"Having six men back from injury for this game is a huge boost for us, and it also means we've had make a number of difficult selection decisions and some quality players are missing out. As much as that's a headache, it's a brilliant place to be at this time of year."

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young: "We were disappointed to bow out of Europe against a quality Benetton side last weekend but I could not fault the boys effort or endeavour.

"There has been no time to feel sorry for ourselves as we now have a massive game in the URC and plenty to play for with the play-offs and Welsh Shield. It is going to go down to the wire.

"We want to finish the season on a high and we will give everything we have in these last two games and see where it takes us.

"Connacht is a difficult place to go, they are formidable on their own ground and are looking to confirm their play-off place. It is going to be a big challenge but one that we are excited for."

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Diarmuid Kilgallen, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Peter Dooley, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Oisín Dowling, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Shane Jennings.

Cardiff: Ben Thomas; Owen Lane, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Jason Harries; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams (capt.); Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, James Botham, Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Carré, Dillon Lewis, Teddy Williams, Josh Turnbull, James Ratti, Lloyd Williams, Harri Millard.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Dan Carson & Tomas O'Sullivan (IRFU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU).