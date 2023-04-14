Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb has played 40 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Ospreys Venue: The DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 15 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live audio commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 16 April from 18:00 BST and later on demand .

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb will take over the captaincy from the injured Justin Tipuric for the United Rugby Championship (URC) visit to Edinburgh.

Iestyn Hopkins, Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies and Dan Lydiate come into the starting side from the team who lost to Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Botha makes his 100th Ospreys appearance.

Scotland wing Darcy Graham plays his first home game since December.

Graham is one of 19 internationals named in the Edinburgh 23-man squad. Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie skippers the team, while prop WP Nel is handed a start having this week signed a new deal.

Lock Marshall Sykes replaces Grant Gilchrist who misses out with a foot injury, scrum-half Ben Vellacott is selected and wing Damien Hoyland starts on the wing in his final home fixture for the club.

Ospreys are 12th in the league table, six points outside the top eight and four behind Welsh Shield leaders Cardiff.

Edinburgh, in 14th, have two points fewer than their Welsh visitors having only won one of their last nine URC matches.

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair: "This is a massive game for both our players and the fans. The results haven't gone our way, but we've been working especially hard in training to change this around and we want to put in a display that will make the Edinburgh supporters proud.

"We're expecting a good crowd at DAM Health Stadium for our home finale. It should be an electric atmosphere from kick-off which will drive our players on."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth: "Edinburgh are a tough opposition. Like us, they're a squad filled with internationals.

"They have some great ball carriers in the back row and can cause problems around the set piece, but we have some threats of our own and we're ready for what is set to be a hard-fought fixture."

Edinburgh: Emiliano Boffelli; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, James Lang, Damien Hoyland; Blair Kinghorn, Ben Vellacott; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, WP Nel, Marshall Sykes, Sam Skinner, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Boan Venter, Luan de Bruin, Jamie Hodgson, Connor Boyle, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe.

Ospreys: Iestyn Hopkins; George North, Michael Collins, Keiran Williams, Luke Morgan; Owen Williams, Rhys Webb (capt); Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Davies, Dan Lydiate, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Tomas Francis, Huw Sutton, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Max Nagy.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Fin Brown & Ru Campbell (SRU)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (FIR)