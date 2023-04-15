Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Try-scoring winger Arthur Relton is on loan at Cornish Pirates from Exeter Chiefs

Cornish Pirates coach Louie Tonkin says he is 'delighted' after his side dramatically won 14-13 at Doncaster to stay fifth in the Championship.

After two Alex Dolly penalties had put the Knights 6-0 up Arthur Relton's try gave Pirates a 7-6 lead at the break.

Former Pirate Maliq Holden's try put Doncaster 13-7 up with seven minutes to go, but Jarrard Hayler's try soon after put the Pirates one point ahead.

Dolly missed a last-minute penalty that would have won it for the Knights.

"It was very close at the end, a bit nervy, but we're very, very happy with the result away from home," Tonkin told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It was two good teams going at it today, and both sets of defences were strong, so it was going to come down to one moment.

"While we got a bit fortunate at the end with a missed kick, we've come up here enough times and lost games like that, so we're delighted."