Winning try-scorer Macauley Cook joined Jersey in 2020 from Cardiff Blues

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says he is 'immensely proud' of his players after a tense 26-19 win at Bedford kept them in the Championship title race.

The bonus-point win, which was only secured through Macauley Cook's late try, kept them a point behind leaders Ealing with two games to go.

The top two face one another in Jersey next Saturday in what is likely to be a decider for the Championship title.

"It's exactly what we needed before the game next week," Biljon said.

"As we got close to the game the preparation was on point, the players were confident, but as we got to just before the game you could see that anxiety build.

"It was a tense first half - 12-12 at half time and you could see a bit of that anxiety in the dressing room at half time but you've got to really commend the players for sticking to task.

"It may have taken until the 78th minute, but we stuck on point when there was a huge amount of pressure on us with Bedford taking advantage of any loose ball or any pass, and we saw it home and I'm immensely proud of the guys," he added to BBC Radio Jersey.

Joey Conway's early try for Bedford was cancelled out by a 15th-minute Brendan Owen score before Eoghan Clarke's unconverted try gave the Reds a 28th-minute lead.

Tui Uru levelled the scores right on half time before Owen restored Jersey's seven-point lead with his second try 11 minutes after the break.

But Dean Adamson crossed to make it 19-19 after an hour before Cook's late winner from close range.

"We want to go and perform again, and if we can stick to task off the back of this game I think the result takes care of itself," added Biljon.

"But whatever happens this group can be immensely proud of their season."