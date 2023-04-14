Leicester Tigers back Chris Ashton could have at least two more games in which to become the first man to score 100 tries in the Premiership

Premiership record try-scorer and former England back Chris Ashton says he wants one more title as he adjusts to the reaction over his retirement.

Leicester Tigers' Ashton announced on Wednesday that he will end his playing career at the end of the season.

"I'm used to getting a lot of hate - I prefer it that way, actually - so getting love has been very nice," the 36-year-old told BBC Radio Leicester.

"I still want to get to a final here and win another Premiership."

Ashton, who switched to rugby union from rugby league side Wigan in 2007 and has represented England in both codes, said he has "played the game on the edge" over an 18-year career when he has proved a divisive figure among some fans.

Speaking on the Leicester Tigers Rugby Show, Ashton reflected: "When you're against it, you can think 'what an idiot that bloke is', which is never my intention.

"I just do anything to win. When you're younger, you're naive to the fact that you shouldn't have done this or that. But as you get older, you get better at it."

Leicester supporters gave a mixed response when the 44-cap union international joined the club in February 2022, having left Worcester Warriors the previous December.

"I was training in the garage, hoping that something would come up," said Ashton, who emphatically endeared himself to supporters by helping the Tigers to Premiership glory in his first season.

"I knew that I still had something to offer but I didn't know where that was or what that looked like. I was just training to give myself something to do, more than anything.

"I was very grateful to the club and to be welcomed like I have has been amazing. To have the year that we had last year made me feel a bit more content and at ease."

Ashton reached 95 tries and surpassed Tom Varndell as the outright record try-scorer with a hat-trick against Bristol in April 2022.

The joint leading try-scorer at the 2011 Rugby World Cup says he has made peace with the possibility that he may not score the two tries he needs to reach 100 in the Premiership before he hangs up his boots.

"If I can't do what I want to do, that is the sign I need that it's coming to an end," said Ashton, explaining that injuries and heaviness in his legs have been behind his decision.

Third-placed Leicester are inside the play-off places by five points with two games of their regular season remaining.