Fly-half Elinor Snowsill says Wales must move on quickly from their heavy Six Nations defeat by England.

The Red Roses ran in nine tries in their 59-3 demolition of Wales in front of a sell-out Cardiff Arms Park.

Wales had gone into the game looking to close the gap on the world number-one side, but had only a Keira Bevan penalty to show on the scoreboard.

"It is important that we don't let this derail our Six Nations," Snowsill told BBC Sport Wales.

The game was billed as a top-of-the-table encounter, with both teams having gained the maximum 10 points in the opening two rounds.

But any hopes of Wales securing the Triple Crown and beating England for only a third time in their history were dashed as Simon Middleton's side showed their superiority in the second half, even when down to 13 players.

But in spite of the scoreline, Snowsill could not fault her side's effort.

"It's a tough one to reflect on because even though the scoreline is similar to previous years, which we are very disappointed with, I don't think it was quite similar to previous years, we competed a lot more with them," she said.

"I am proud of the effort the girls gave, everyone gave everything.

"There were some things that were brilliant for us, but then there were a lot of things that we do need to learn from.

"England are a world-class outfit and probably bouncing back from the World Cup loss, I think they had a point to prove."

Wales next head to France on Sunday, 23 April - another of the leading teams in world rugby.

Snowsill said they must "stay tight as a group" as another stern challenge awaits in Grenoble.

"France away is always very tough, they bring a great crowd, but actually we thrived off the crowd today and I think we could do something similar out there," she said.

Italy will be Wales' final game of the campaign, a team they lost to in last season's finale, and Snowsill says they have "got to target Italy as a win".

"If we can get three or four wins from this Six Nations, then it will be a massive improvement on last year," Snowsill added.

"That's all we hope because we are on a journey and it is not always going to be up, up, up. There are going to be bumps along the way, it's as long as we learn from them."