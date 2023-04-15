Scotland lost 8-28 to France in last year's Six Nations

TikTok Women's Six Nations 2023: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de la Rabine Date: Sunday, 16 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST

Scotland are aiming to get their first points of this year's Women's Six Nations when they travel to unbeaten France on Sunday.

Bryan Easson's side were thrashed 58-7 by champions England in their opening game, before losing 34-22 to Wales.

However, they will be able to call on star players Jade Konkel-Roberts and Lisa Thomson for the first time in the tournament.

France, meanwhile, have won away in Italy and Ireland so far.

Easson has made three changes in total to the side that lost to Wales. Wasps' Liz Musgrove is promoted from the bench to take over from Coreen Grant on the wing, while Thomson returns from GB Sevens duty to win her 50th Scotland cap in the centres, and Konkel-Roberts has shaken off an injury to start at number eight. They replace Meryl Smith and Rachel McLachlan, respectively.

France have made seven changes to the XV that thrashed Ireland last time out. Jessy Tremouliere comes in at fly-half in her last campaign before retirement, while Emilie Boulard and Melissande Llorens come into the back three.

In the forward pack, Yllana Brosseau and Assia Khalfaoui start in the front row, Gaelle Hermet comes into the back row, while Maelle Picut replaces Manae Feleu.

France are currently ranked third in the world, behind England and New Zealand, while Scotland sit 11th.

In last year's meeting between the sides, Chloe Rollie scored a lovely try for Scotland, but it proved little more than a consolation as France ran out 28-8 winners.

View from Scotland camp

Head coach Bryan Easson: "It's brilliant to see Lisa get her 50th cap this Sunday as she's been a stalwart for Scotland for a long time now. It's also fantastic to welcome back Jade to the squad. She's worked really hard on her rehab programme and brings a wealth of experience into the pack.

"Following the first two rounds, we've seen two or three things that we need to fix, including continuing working on our speed of play and also being more clinical inside the gold zone area. It's always a tough challenge going to France but it is also an exciting opportunity, which everyone is relishing, especially as we are expecting a huge crowd and a great atmosphere on Sunday."

Prop Anne Young: "We are in the fight for 70-75 minutes. It's game management, being clinical. We've come close to France, we drew with them a few years ago, it's not undoable for us, and it's a game we are targeting. We talk about belief all the time and it's important to us going into a new week. Every game is a fresh opportunity for us to show what we can do.

"We put pressure on ourselves because we want to be proud of what we've done, irrespective of the scoreline. Even if people don't think we can win, we want to put pressure on ourselves to be the best we can be."

Line-ups

France: E Boulard, C Boujard, M Menager, G Vernier, M Llorens, J Trémoulière, P Bourdon; Y Brosseau, A Sochat, A Khalfaoui, M Picut, A Forlani, A Berthoumieu, G Hermet, C Escudero.

Replacements: E Riffonneau, A Mwayembe, R Bernadou, R Menager, J Annery, A Chambon, C Arbez, M Filopon.

Scotland: C Rollie, L Musgrove, E Orr, L Thomson, F McGhie, H Nelson, C Mattinson; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle, L O'Donnell, L McMillan, R Malcolm (capt), E Gallagher, J Konkel-Roberts.

Replacements: J Rettie, A Young, E Clarke, E Donaldson, R McLachlan, M McDonald, M Smith, C Grant.

Key stats

France have won 21 of their past 23 home matches in the championship, with the only two defeats coming against England

Scotland scored 22 points against Wales in their last game, which is their highest tally since the final game of the 2021 championship (when they beat Wales 27-20)

Scotland have the highest tackle dominance rate of any side in the competition so far (43%) while France have the highest tackle evasion rate (28%)

Match officials

Referee: Lauren Jenner (FIR)

Touch judges: Clara Munarini (FIR) & Katherine Ritchie (RFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)