Ireland hooker Deirbhile Nic A Bháird says the squad "know good things are coming" despite their latest Six Nations defeat by Italy.

Ireland lost 24-7 in Parma and have tasted defeat in their first three matches of the tournament.

They are rooted to the foot of the table, with England up next in Cork.

Despite the negativity surrounding results, Nic A Bháird is confident Ireland are moving in the right direction.

"We know that good things are coming," said the 27-year-old.

"I know we have the people to do the job that we need to do and we take great confidence from that. We just need to find those last little bits."

'We need to build on the positives'

After a spirited opening 29 minutes, Sofia Stefan crossed for Italy before Alyssa d'Inca added a second soon after the break.

Ireland responded with a penalty try before d'Inca touched down for a third Italy try late in the game, with Michela Sillari kicking nine points.

Reflecting on the game, Nic A Bháird conceded that Ireland were frustrated not to capitalise on the sustained periods of possession they had in the Italy half.

"To be honest the fact that there were positive patches and we didn't convert those is even more disappointing," she continued.

"You can never question the heart that the girls show, I think that is evident, and I hope people see that at home, we are working extremely hard.

"Things just aren't coming right for us, it is not an excuse, we just don't seem to have found the thing that clicks.

"Obviously we need to find that and just keep building on the positive things, because I think there are positive things there."

'Fryday and Monaghan setting a benchmark'

Nic A Bháird (right) praised the performance of Ireland captain Nichola Fryday (left) against Italy.

Nic A Bháird highlighted elements of the game Ireland performed well in, and praised the influence of more experienced members of the squad such as captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan for setting an example for other players.

"Our set piece has been really good, our scrum dominance again this week is huge for us so we just have to find those little pieces at the end of phases that we are missing out on.

"It is a young squad, we have very mixed experience levels. Nichola and Sam are such incredible leaders from second row, they are the engine room driving us around the park.

"I think for younger props like Sadh (McGrath) and Neve (Jones) coming through, to see what we are capable of and Nichola and Sam setting that benchmark for them, is massive."

Nic A Bháird admits that the youthful nature of Ireland's squad, whilst positive in one aspect, is a hinderance in another in terms of coming away with wins in big games.

"Youth is kind of like a double-edged sword as you do need experience to end these games on a high."