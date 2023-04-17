Harvey Biljon has led Jersey to top-six finishes in each of the past seven seasons

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon has been granted a testimonial year as he approaches a decade in charge of the Championship club.

The 45-year-old took over from Ben Harvey at the helm at St Peter in January 2014.

Under his guidance, the club have established themselves in the second tier and are currently in second place.

Reds take on leaders Ealing on Saturday in a game that will likely decide who wins the Championship title.

The former Wasps scrum-half will have a game between a Jersey Veterans XV and a Wasps legends side on Saturday 1 July, a day after a launch dinner.

Other events will take place over the following 12 months with the year culminating in a finale dinner in May 2024, with two motor neurone disease (MND) charities benefitting from the events.

"I can't quite believe that it's coming up to 10 years since I made the move to Jersey," Biljon told the club website.

"I'm proud to have been with the Reds for so long, and very grateful the club is supporting me in launching this testimonial.

"Across the season I am looking forward to celebrating with many of the friends I've made during my time in rugby. I also want to make sure the club benefits, and to support some worthy causes."

Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan added: "At a time when professional sport is noted more for the regularity of turnover rather than longevity in post, it's great to be announcing Harvey's testimonial as he approaches 10 years with the club.

"Harvey helped the club stay in the second tier in his first season and since then the Reds have become established as a top Championship team - we are proud of what he has achieved and wish him every success for a memorable year of celebration."