Ellis Genge (left) apologised to Tom Curry after the incident at Ashton Gate

England prop Ellis Genge could miss the end of the season after being cited for a dangerous tackle in Bristol's Premiership loss to Sale.

Genge was sin-binned 13 minutes into the second half of Friday's game after making contact with England team-mate Tom Curry's head with his shoulder.

Should the incident be upgraded to a red card, Genge could face a ban.

A low-grade offence carries a two-week ban as a starting point, while a mid-range offence starts at six weeks.

An independent disciplinary panel will assess the case of Genge, who captained England against France during the recent Six Nations, on Tuesday.

Bristol are eighth in the Premiership with two games to go and are unable to reach the play-offs.