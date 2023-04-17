Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Tait scored 40 tries for the Falcons, including a hat-trick on debut versus Cetransa El Salvador

Long-serving full-back Alex Tait will retire from professional rugby union with Newcastle Falcons at the end of the Premiership season.

The 35-year-old has made the fourth-most appearances for the Falcons, featuring 265 times for his local club, scoring 40 tries in those matches.

Tait, who followed in brother Mathew's steps by turning professional with Newcastle, made his debut in 2008.

"I haven't sought another contract anywhere," Tait said.

"Everything's just telling me it's the right time. I've been doing this for 16 or 17 years, which I've absolutely loved, and it just got to the point where I wasn't even hunting out a contract for next season.

"That kind of told me that I'd made up my mind, and I'm just ready for a change."