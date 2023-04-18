Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan has made 26 appearances for the region since joining from Scarlets in 2021

Wales flanker Jac Morgan has signed a new deal to stay at Ospreys.

Morgan, 23, has become the first Ospreys player to officially confirm he is staying with the side he joined from Scarlets.

"I've enjoyed playing for the Ospreys and I'm delighted to be extending my contract with them," said Morgan.

"I feel I've developed as a player during my time here and I'm excited to see what we can achieve as a team in the future."

No length of contract has been announced by the Ospreys for Morgan who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

"As a squad, we have a great balance of experienced players and exciting, young talent," said Morgan.

"From the coaching staff to the players, everyone here is challenging themselves to be the best they can be. The setup is geared for success."

Morgan has broken into the Wales senior set-up since joining Ospreys and has played nine internationals.

"Jac personifies what we look for in a player," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"For his age, he is a highly influential player on the pitch. Since signing, he has taken every opportunity we have given him.

"His attitude, coupled with his ability, have both allowed him to excel for the Ospreys. We're looking forward to seeing him progress and grow with the team.

"With everything that's gone on in the last few months, it's great to announce positive news for the Ospreys fanbase and Welsh rugby as a whole."

Ospreys have lost Wales centre Joe Hawkins and flanker Ethan Roots to Exeter.