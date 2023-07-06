Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rhys Webb made his international debut in 2012

Biarritz have confirmed the signing of ex-Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb from Ospreys.

Webb, who announced his retirement from international rugby in May, has agreed terms until 2025.

The 34-year-old is the latest recruit for a club that finished 11th in the French second division last season, joining England centre Jonathan Joseph.

It will be Webb's second playing stint in France, having featured for Toulon between 2018 and 2020.

Webb won 40 Wales caps and was recalled to the national set-up by head coach Warren Gatland during the 2023 Six Nations, starting the final two games against Italy and France.

But after being named in Wales' preliminary World Cup training squad he retired from international rugby, as did his fellow former Ospreys colleagues Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

Webb will join Wales centre Tyler Morgan at Biarritz, who has signed a new deal with the French club.