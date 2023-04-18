Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Flanker Sam Jeffries spent two years on the sidelines with a knee injury before returning to play for Bristol in 2021

Back-row forward Sam Jeffries is to leave Bristol at the end of the season to join an undisclosed overseas club.

The 30-year-old has made 59 appearances since his debut in January 2016, after progressing through the Bears' academy

He spent almost two years on the sidelines from 2019 due to a long-term knee injury, during which time he joined the club's backroom staff.

He was called up to the England training squad last summer although has yet to win his first cap.

Jeffries was due to sign an extension with the club before being offered a "life-changing" opportunity overseas, said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"With the nature of the salary cap reduction in the Premiership, it was one we were unable to compete with," he said.

Jeffries said it was "an amazing experience" at the club over the last seven years.

"Whilst I wish I could have played more games for the club over this time, having the opportunity to contribute to an administrative role whilst injured for two years was a fantastic experience," his statement continued.

"I'm glad I had the chance to come back and play some of my best rugby for this incredible club."

The club also confirmed Wales international fly-half Ioan Lloyd will leave to join Scarlets next season.