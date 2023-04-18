Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leon Brown made his Wales debut against Australia in 2017

URC Judgement Day: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Sport website & app plus report. Highlights, Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website & app, Sunday, 23 April from 19:00 BST and later on demand

Wales prop Leon Brown has been ruled out of Dragons' Judgement Day encounter against Scarlets on Saturday, 22 April.

The 26-year-old missed Wales' 2022 autumn Test series after undergoing neck nerve surgery.

He will now undergo a neck and shoulder scan after leaving the field during Dragons' lost at Ulster last weekend.

"Leon's neck and shoulder area is getting scanned to make sure it's nothing serious but he won't turn it around," said head coach Dai Flanagan.

"Hopefully it's nothing serious, but history will tell you that we need to be on red alert because of the operation that he had previously.

"He is moving his neck fine, but he is a little bit weak in his shoulder, so fingers crossed."

Brown has made only three Dragons appearances in 2022-23, but was named in Warren Gatland's Wales squad for the Six Nations, making the bench once and coming off it as Wales lost against Scotland at Murrayfield in February.

Flanagan has three-quarter Sio Tomkinson available to face Scarlets after a two-game ban along with centre Steff Hughes, who has passed concussion protocols.

However, back Jared Rosser is a doubt because of a knee injury.