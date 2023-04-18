Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean O'Brien has started Exeter's past three matches - his best run in the Chiefs' first-choice XV

Exeter centre Sean O'Brien will join Irish side Munster in the summer.

The former Connacht and Ireland Under-20 international, 24, joined the Chiefs in the summer of 2021 and has gone on to play 15 times, scoring three tries.

He started Exeter's Premiership Rugby Cup final win and played in both their Champions Cup knockout victories.

"Unfortunately, the lack of playing opportunities have meant that I've had to look at the next stage of my career," O'Brien told the club website.

"To have the chance to go home - and to a club like Munster - it was too good an opportunity for me to turn down.

"That said, we've still got some huge games coming up here before the end of the season and I want to make sure that I sign off my time here at the Chiefs on a winning and positive note."

He is the latest player to announce he will be leaving Exeter this summer, with the likes of Stuart Hogg, Sam Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Dave Ewers, Jannes Kirsten and Harry Williams all leaving.