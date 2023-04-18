Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Carys Williams-Morris grew up as a Welsh speaker in Derby to north Walian parents

Wales v England is right up there among rugby's fiercest rivalries.

There is also no love loss in the annual inter-service showdown between the British Army and Royal Navy.

Wales and Loughborough Lightning wing Carys Williams-Morris is one of a few athletes that gets to experience both.

Unfortunately this year's calendar meant she had to sacrifice one, so instead of running out for Wales to a packed Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, she took her place in the RAF Women's Senior XV side at Kingsholm, Gloucester.

Despite Williams-Morris scoring the opening try, the Army emerged 36-8 winners, while England triumphed over Wales in the Women's Six Nations.

But Flying Officer Williams-Morris says it was "amazing", describing the occasion as "the pinnacle of military sport".

"There is definitely a massive rivalry there," she said. "Naturally we are the underdogs as the RAF and it's the same with Wales and England.

"We're still on that journey as a team so I think the next few years are really exciting for the RAF women's team and equally for Wales."

L-R Carys Williams-Morris, Amy Cokayne and Lucy Nye are presented with their RAF shirts

The 29-year-old was capped five times by England before a change in eligibility rules allowed her to switch allegiances last summer.

She says she would have loved to play against England, and with the Six Nations fixtures already out for next year, she hopes a clash can be avoided, especially with more internationals now involved.

Williams-Morris counts England hooker Amy Cokayne and Scotland lock Sarah Bonar among her military team mates.

Williams-Morris is based at RAF Cosford but enjoys the RAF's elite athlete status, which allows her to train full-time as one of Wales' 25 professional players.

She says she owes the RAF a huge debt for allowing her to follow her international dream and "wouldn't want any other job in the world".

"I wouldn't be able to be here in this environment if it wasn't for the RAF supporting me, I'm so grateful," she said.

"I'm really fortunate that once I retire from rugby that I've got my military life which I'm really looking forward to.

"When I go back, my career can be so varied; the opportunities to be able to travel, to be able to work with amazing people, it's definitely no ordinary job."