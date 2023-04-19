Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Chick was England Under-20 captain and has scored 19 tries for Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle Falcons back row Callum Chick has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old, who came through the club's academy and has made 123 appearances, received an England call-up in 2021, going on to win two caps.

Chick commits his future to the club after Alex Codling was appointed head coach for next season.

"It's been a strange year with lots of changes, but with Alex coming in I think it's an exciting time," he said.

"I've had some conversations with him and he's very much wanting to move the club forward in the right way, and is keen for me to be a part of that.

"The fact that this is my boyhood club and my home area was a massive factor in the end, and I'm fully committed to helping us push on and eventually be in a position to win things."

Newcastle have already added to their squad for next season, with Edinburgh's Murray McCallum, Melbourne Rebels import Tim Cardall, Kiran McDonald, Ben Redshaw, Doncaster's John Kelly and Exeter's Ollie Leatherbarrow all joining.