Ellis Genge (left) apologised to Tom Curry after the incident at Ashton Gate

England prop Ellis Genge has been banned for three weeks for a dangerous tackle on Tom Curry during Bristol's defeat by Sale.

Genge, 28, was sin-binned for the tackle in the second half of Friday's game, and cited after the match.

He accepted the charge before Tuesday's hearing, with mitigating factors meaning the ban was reduced by half.

If he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme, the suspension will be further reduced to two weeks.

Genge, who captained England for the first time during this year's Six Nations, will be unavailable for the Bears' final two matches of the Premiership season, against Exeter on 22 April and Gloucester on 6 May.

"In light of his acceptance of the charge at the earliest opportunity, his apology to Tom Curry, and his previously good disciplinary record over a long career of over 150 top level matches and 40 international matches, the panel were content to mitigate the suspension," said panel chair Matthew Weaver.