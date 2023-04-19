Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Billy Twelvetrees has made 16 appearances for Gloucester this season in all competitions, at centre and fly-half

Billy Twelvetrees is to leave Gloucester at the end of this season after 11 years with the club.

The 34-year-old centre and fly-half has made over 270 appearances for the club since arriving in 2012 from Leicester.

He was captain during the 2014-15 campaign, when he led the team to the European Challenge Cup title and he was awarded a testimonial year last season.

Twelvetrees, who has been capped by England and the British and Irish Lions, has played 16 times this season.

"I'm extremely thankful that I've had the opportunity to play for such a prestigious club for the last 11 years and I've loved every minute of it," Twelvetrees said.

Gloucester's game at home to Sale on 22 April will be Twelvetrees' final chance to play at Kingsholm.

"Billy is such a quality individual as a bloke and as a rugby player, I've known him a long time and I've got all the time in the world for him," head coach George Skivington said.

"There's no doubt that he will be considered a club legend for his contribution to this club and this city over the last decade."