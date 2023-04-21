Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Owen Williams scored a try and kicked the late winner when Ospreys won 22-19 at Cardiff on 1 January

URC Judgement Day: Ospreys v Cardiff Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and iPlayer via BBC Sport website and app. Live audio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales. Report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 23 April from 19:00 BST and later on demand.

Ospreys and Cardiff ring the changes for the United Rugby Championship Welsh Shield showdown on Judgement Day at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Jarrod Evans starts at fly-half for Cardiff while Rhys Priestland moves to full-back.

Michael Collins moves from centre to full-back and Owen Williams goes to Ospreys' midfield as Gareth Anscombe starts at 10.

Prop Nicky Smith returns to lead Ospreys amid four personnel changes.

Hooker Sam Parry and tight-head prop Tomas Francis also return to the Ospreys front row.

Rhys Webb makes his 200th Ospreys appearance at scrum-half, while lock Alun Wyn Jones could be making his final appearance for Ospreys in his 18th season of senior rugby.

Former Cardiff player Anscombe is making his first Ospreys start since recovering from a shoulder injury suffered playing for Wales in November 2022.

His return after recent bench duty prompts versatile Owen Williams moving to inside centre to partner Keiran Williams.

Evans will make his final Cardiff appearance before joining Harlequins in the summer, while Priestland could also be playing for Cardiff for the final time.

Priestland is one of two positional switches as Mason Grady moves from centre to wing to accommodate Rey Lee-Lo in midfield.

James Ratti - normally a number eight - starts at lock while Seb Davies returns to the starting XV alongside captain Josh Turnbull, as James Botham drops from the starting back row to the bench.

Both teams hope to finish the season on a high after Ospreys lost 45-21 at Edinburgh and Connacht beat Cardiff 38-19 in the last round.

The only thing left to play for is who will win the Welsh Shield as the top Welsh region - and with it a place in next season's Heineken Champions Cup - as Cardiff and Ospreys battle it out for that accolade.

Ospreys are four league points behind Cardiff who only need one match point to claim the top Welsh spot. So Ospreys need a bonus-point win while denying Cardiff any points if they are to retain the Welsh crown.

Ospreys: Michael Collins; George North, Keiran Williams, Owen Williams, Luke Morgan; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith (capt), Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Davies, Dan Lydiate, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Huw Sutton, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Harri Doel, Max Nagy.

Cardiff: Rhys Priestland; Mason Grady, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, James Ratti, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (capt), Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Carré, Dillon Lewis, Teddy Williams, James Botham, Lloyd Williams, Ben Thomas, Harri Millard

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Gareth Newman & Gwyn Morris (WRU

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)