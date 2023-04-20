Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duncan Taylor signed for Saracens in 2011 on a dual-registration deal from Bedford Blues

Saracens centre Duncan Taylor is set to be clear to play in their Premiership semi-final on 13 May - despite being suspended for a dangerous tackle.

He will be banned for three weeks, as long as he completes the World Rugby coaching intervention programme (CIP).

Scotland international Taylor, 33, was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Saints fly-half Fin Smith.

Taylor made contact with Smith's head in the eighth minute of the match, which Northampton went on to win 38-29.

An independent disciplinary panel, chaired by Matthew O'Grady, imposed the ban following a hearing on Wednesday.

"The panel considered this case and have imposed a three-week suspension, subject to successful completion of the World Rugby CIP," O'Grady said.

"This represents a mid-range entry point of six weeks, with full mitigation being applied based on an early acceptance of the charge, a clear disciplinary record and other off-field mitigating factors.

"Should the player successfully complete the World Rugby CIP, he will be available for the Premiership semi-final."

Taylor will miss Saracens' final two matches of the regular league campaign, against London Irish and Bath, with the club eight points clear at the top of the table.