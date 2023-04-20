Alex Jeffries scored his only try for Scarlets in a Rainbow Cup derby victory over former club Ospreys in May 2021

Scarlets prop Alex Jeffries has been forced to retire from rugby at the age of 27 because of injury.

Jeffries suffered a neck issue playing for Llanelli RFC earlier this season.

The tight-head joined Scarlets in 2019 following spells with Newport RFC, Dragons and Ospreys.

"As a rugby player it is tough to come to terms with having to retire, but I have a young family and, obviously, health has to come first," said Jeffries.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the Scarlets, team-mates, coaches, staff and the medical team here for everything they have done for me during my time here. It has been fantastic to represent and be part of such a great club."

A Wales U18s and U20s cap, Jeffries made six appearances for Scarlets and also played on loan at Saracens during his time at Parc y Scarlets.

Scarlets General Manager of Rugby Jon Daniels said: "It is always tough for a player to have his career cut short by injury. We wish Alex the very best with what comes next and thank him for his commitment to the Scarlets over the last four years."