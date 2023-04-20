Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rob Evans (left) and Sam Davies were Wales squad members in 2017

Dragons have confirmed Wales fly-half Sam Davies and prop Rob Evans will be among those leaving Rodney Parade at the end of 2022-23.

Lock Huw Taylor, back-row pair Ben Fry and Lennon Greggains and utility back Ioan Davies will also depart.

Wales back row Ross Moriarty has already joined Brive while lock Will Rowlands will also be in France next season.

Dragons - and Welsh rugby as a whole - are wrestling with finances.

It means, like rivals Scarlets, Ospreys and Cardiff, they are in the process of cutting their squad size.

In a social media post, former Ospreys stand-off Davies, 29, said: "I would like to thank everyone at Dragons RFC for a great past four years, with a proud club that has a great rugby community and such amazing support!

"Hearing the Rodney Parade crowd behind you in all weathers is something else, and I won't forget it.

"Through highs and lows, the team always feel supported by our brilliant fans and I am grateful to everyone who welcomed me with open arms, when I moved from Ospreys, and for backing us through thick and thin in recent seasons."

The east Wales region also announced senior academy back row Ben Moa will leave with their "best wishes".

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: "It's never an easy time of the year when we say goodbye to a number of players, and we thank them all for their commitment and dedication during their time with Dragons.

"Sam leaves his mark as the third-highest point scorer in our history while players like Huw and Ross have proudly represented the club on over 50 occasions.

"However, it's important to recognise that every single player has had a role to play and been a part of our story.

"We wish all our departing players every success for the future and look forward to welcoming them back to Rodney Parade soon."