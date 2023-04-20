Josh Navidi made 184 appearances for Cardiff following his debut in 2009.

Cardiff and Wales back row Josh Navidi has been forced to retire because of a "serious neck injury".

The versatile forward has made 33 Wales appearances and was an uncapped British and Irish Lions tourist to South Africa in 2021.

Navidi, 32, made his Cardiff debut in 2009 and became a fans' favourite.

"It is with great sadness but also an immense amount of pride that I am announcing my retirement from rugby," said Navidi.

"Although I knew this day would come eventually, I don't think I was ever really able to prepare myself for how difficult it would be to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life.

"I am enormously grateful to everyone at Cardiff Rugby. I started my career with the club in 2009, and over those 14 years, there have been so many memories made that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

During 14 years of top-flight rugby, Navidi tasted European Challenge Cup success with Cardiff, helped Wales win a Grand Slam among three Six Nations titles and played his part as Wales made the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

In a statement Cardiff said: "Josh Navidi will retire from rugby with immediate effect after failing to successfully recover from a serious neck injury."

Navidi won his first Wales cap in Japan in 2013 while his Cardiff back row colleague Sam Warburton was leading the Lions on tour in Australia.

The former Wales Under-20s captain was equally effective across all three back row positions, making him a useful member of Wales, Lions and Cardiff squads.

But he underwent surgery after struggling for fitness early on in 2022-23. and hopes he would return by the end of the season have been dashed.

Cardiff boss Dai Young paid tribute, saying: "Josh can be enormously proud of his career and everything he has contributed whether in a blue and black or red jersey.

"He has been one of the best back-row forwards in the world over the past number of years and while his playing time for Cardiff has been limited in recent years, what he has contributed over more than a decade is huge.

"He was one of the club's best and most consistent performers season after season and to make 184 first team appearances and win 33 caps in such an abrasive position is no mean feat.

"Everyone at Cardiff sends Josh our very best wishes for the future and look forward to seeing him as a supporter in the future."