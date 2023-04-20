Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Morgan Morris was named man of the match after scoring a try in Ospreys away Champions Cup victory over Montpellier in December 2022

Forward Morgan Morris has signed a contract extension to remain with Ospreys.

Number eight Morris, 24, progressed from Ospreys academy to make his senior debut in 2017 and has over 70 appearances for the region to his name.

The Neath-born, ex-Wales Under-20s cap has also played for Swansea RFC.

"I'm delighted to sign for another year at the Ospreys, this club has been a huge part of my life, so it's great to be able to continue here," said Morris.

"From players to coaches, we're a close-knit bunch that are all pulling in the same direction to be the best team we can be."

Morris has made 21 appearances for the Ospreys this season scoring six tries, including two in Europe.

He is the third player to recommit to the Ospreys after centre Keiran Williams and Wales flanker Jac Morgan.

"Morgan is one of those players that every coach dreams of having, he's one of our most consistent performers and has worked incredibly hard to become a valued member of our squad," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"His performances have not only warranted regular selection, but also highlighted his quality in key areas of the game.

"With a strong work ethic, he's a player who always wants to improve and it's great he'll be continuing to play his rugby with us."