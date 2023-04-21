Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saints wing Tom Collins went in at the left corner for the second of his two tries

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle (5) 5 Try: Radwan Northampton (28) 66 Tries: Mitchell 2, Collins 2, Augustus, Hill, Smith, Graham, Freeman, Ribbans Cons: Smith 8

Northampton put the pressure on play-off rivals London Irish as they did a professional demolition job to run in 10 tries at bottom club Newcastle.

Adam Radwan scored for Falcons after four minutes but Saints had a bonus point secured just before the break.

Four first-half tries came from scrum-half Alex Mitchell, wing Tom Collins' brace and forward Juarno Augustus.

Six more then came after the interval, including one for Fin Smith, who kicked eight conversions for a 21-point haul.

Forwards Paul Hill, Sam Graham and David Ribbans, wing Tommy Freeman and a second for Mitchell accounted for Saints' second-half try scorers.

Having now finished their Premiership programme, Northampton's 11th win of the season moves them level on points with third-placed Leicester.

More importantly, it also lifts Saints seven points clear of fifth-placed London Irish, the only side who can now deny them a place in the play-offs.

Irish now go to leaders Saracens on Sunday, before their final game on Saturday, 6 May at home to Exeter Chiefs.

Northampton stand-off Fin Smith ended up with an individual haul of 21 points

Newcastle's hammering fell short of their 83-10 record loss by Leicester in 2004, but it was their heaviest defeat of the season.

Yet it did not look likely when, with the retiring Alex Tait on the bench, they made a bright start when a neat early passage of play released Radwan, who darted in at the corner.

But Saints responded on eight minutes when Mitchell sidestepped an attempted tackle to breeze through before a 16th-minute interception try from Collins, from which he hacked forward and outpaced the Falcons defence to score in the corner.

Collins went over again on the half-hour mark for his 50th try in 145 appearances, following a Television Match Official review, and Augustus then crossed on the stroke of half-time.

From then on, it was no longer not a case of how, but how many.

Hill powered over for the Saints' fifth try before Newcastle's Mateo Carreras was sent to the sin bin for a no-arms tackle three minutes later - and four more tries followed against the 14 men in just 11 minutes.

Smith, Mitchell, Graham and Freeman all went over before Ribbans bulldozed his way in to wrap it up.

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; B Connon, Young; Mulipola, Blamire, Tampin, Peterson, De Chaves, Rubiolo, Lockwood, Chick.

Replacements: Cade, Brocklebank, Kenny, Van Der Walt, Fearns, Stuart, Penny, Tait.

Sin bin: Carreras (51)

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Prowse, Salakaia-Loto, Scott-Young, Graham, James, Litchfield.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.