Close menu

Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 22-21 Bristol Bears - Joe Simmonds seals late win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments0

Joe Jenkins scores for Bristol
Nineteen-year-old centre Joe Jenkins scored a maiden Premiership try for Bristol
Gallagher Premiership
Exeter: (12) 22
Tries: Whitten, Ewers, Iosefa-Scott Cons: J Simmonds 2 Pens: J Simmonds
Bristol: (7) 21
Tries: Kloska, Jenkins, Y Thomas Cons: Sheedy 3

Joe Simmonds' last-minute penalty saw 14-man Exeter come from nine points down to beat Bristol 22-21.

Exeter had Dafydd Jenkins sent off for an 18th-minute dangerous tackle before George Kloska soon scored for Bristol.

Tries from Ian Whitten and Dave Ewers put Exeter ahead at the break, but Joe Jenkins to put Bristol back in front.

Yann Thomas' close-range try saw Bears go nine points up before Josh Iosefa-Scott's try for Exeter closed the gap and Simmonds got a late winner.

Victory sees Exeter secure a Heineken Champions Cup spot for next season as they move up to sixth place, while Bristol remain eighth, but Gloucester have a game in hand as they aim for a top-eight finish.

More to follow.

Exeter: Hogg; Wyatt, Slade (capt), Whitten, Woodburn: J Simmonds, Becconsall; Abuladze, Frost, Street, Dunne, Jenkins, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Tshiunza, Townsend, Skinner, O'Brien.

Bristol: Piutau; Naulago, Jenkins, Williams, Ibitoye; Sheedy, Randall (co-capt); Y Thomas, Capon, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Steven Luatua (co-capt), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Davies, Woolmore, Kloska, Rice, D Thomas, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 17:16

    What a win for the Chiefs!! Especially with a man down for the majority of the match. Shows the character of the team and is a great send-off to all those leaving. 👏

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured