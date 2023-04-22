Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nineteen-year-old centre Joe Jenkins scored a maiden Premiership try for Bristol

Gallagher Premiership Exeter: (12) 22 Tries: Whitten, Ewers, Iosefa-Scott Cons: J Simmonds 2 Pens: J Simmonds Bristol: (7) 21 Tries: Kloska, Jenkins, Y Thomas Cons: Sheedy 3

Joe Simmonds' last-minute penalty saw 14-man Exeter come from nine points down to beat Bristol 22-21.

Exeter had Dafydd Jenkins sent off for an 18th-minute dangerous tackle before George Kloska soon scored for Bristol.

Tries from Ian Whitten and Dave Ewers put Exeter ahead at the break, but Joe Jenkins to put Bristol back in front.

Yann Thomas' close-range try saw Bears go nine points up before Josh Iosefa-Scott's try for Exeter closed the gap and Simmonds got a late winner.

Victory sees Exeter secure a Heineken Champions Cup spot for next season as they move up to sixth place, while Bristol remain eighth, but Gloucester have a game in hand as they aim for a top-eight finish.

More to follow.

Exeter: Hogg; Wyatt, Slade (capt), Whitten, Woodburn: J Simmonds, Becconsall; Abuladze, Frost, Street, Dunne, Jenkins, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Iosefa-Scott, Davis, Tshiunza, Townsend, Skinner, O'Brien.

Bristol: Piutau; Naulago, Jenkins, Williams, Ibitoye; Sheedy, Randall (co-capt); Y Thomas, Capon, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Steven Luatua (co-capt), Jeffries, Harding.

Replacements: Davies, Woolmore, Kloska, Rice, D Thomas, Uren, Bedlow, Lloyd.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.