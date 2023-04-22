Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath ran in six tries against Harlequins at Twickenham

Gallagher Premiership Harlequins: (21) 35 Tries: Murley, Wallace, Smith, Gjaltema, Dombrandt Cons: Smith 5 Bath: (24) 45 Tries: Dunn, Van Velze, Lawrence, Annett, Cokanasiga, Ojomoh Cons: Spencer 5, Francis Pen: Spencer

Bath boosted their chances of European Champions Cup rugby next season by beating Harlequins at Twickenham.

Tries from Tom Dunn, GJ van Velze and Ollie Lawrence gave Bath a 24-21 half-time lead, with Quins' Cadan Murley, Luke Wallace and Marcus Smith scoring.

Lewis Gjaltema put Harlequins ahead before Niall Annett and Joe Cokanasiga crossed for Bath in quick succession.

Alex Dombrandt brought Quins back to within three points but Max Ojomoh sealed victory for the visitors.

Bath move up to ninth in the Premiership, level on points with eighth-placed Bristol, although Gloucester could climb back above them if they beat Sale in the 17:30 BST kick-off.

Bath finish the campaign against leaders Saracens on 6 May, while Gloucester visit Bristol with the top eight in the table qualifying for Europe's premier competition.

After Dunn was bundled over to open the scoring, Murley became the outright top try scorer in the league as the wing finished off a fine team move for his 14th try of the season.

Wallace put Quins in front following more slick passing across the line but yellow cards to Andre Esterhuizen for a high tackle on Lawrence and Murley for a deliberate knock-on gave Bath a two-man advantage.

Van Velze and Lawrence capitalised on Quins' shortage of numbers but Smith's excellent try in between kept Quins in touch at the break.

The fast-flowing rugby continued in the second half as replacement Gjaltema went over from close range to edge the hosts in front.

However, Bath pulled clear once again as Annett touched down from the back of a maul and Cokanasiga burst through to put them 10 points clear.

Number eight Dombrandt set up a grandstand finish when he bundled over following Smith's excellent break.

But centre Ojomoh made sure there was to be no comeback when he dived for the line to cap a stunning team move.

Line-ups

Harlequins: Bassett; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Lamb, Herbst, Wallace, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Kerrod, Hammond, Kenningham, Gjaltema, Northmore, David.

Sin bin: Esterhuizen (29), Murley (31)

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie; Bailey, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, van Velze, Hill, Cloete, Reid.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Rae, Spencer, de Carpentier, Green, Francis, Bayliss.