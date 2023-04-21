Alan Paver has seen Cornish pirates win 12 of their 21 Championship games this season.

Cornish Pirates all but secured fifth place in the Championship after a 21-12 win over Hartpury at the Mennaye.

The club, who are four points clear of Doncaster, need two more points to guarantee fifth spot having failed to pick up a try-scoring bonus point.

Will Britton, Cory Teague and Matt Johnson scored first-half tries as the Pirates led 21-5 at half time.,

They could not add to their tally after the break as Joe Bates scored the only try of the second half.

"I'm really pleased with the win," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"The performance in the second half wasn't up to ours standard, but we did enough first half, we stayed in it, there was a lot of errors from both sides, but job done."

After a difficult start to the season the club have won six of their past seven league games and are through to the semi-finals of the Championship Cup having won all their pool matches.

"We've just got better," Paver added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"The first half of the season was very difficult and there was a lot of tough questions asked, but we just stuck by our guns.

"Along the way you've got to keep motivation, but our skillset got better, the leadership got better, the bounce of the ball started to bounce into our hands and the referees gave us the 50-50's, and before you know it we're tough to beat again.

"That's all credit to the lads and the hard work, but also everyone involved in the Pirates.

"We know the process, we've been through it many times and it just proves that stick with it and it happens."