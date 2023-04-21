Close menu

Rugby tackle height: RFU confirms new legal height as 'base of sternum' not waist down

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

From the section Rugby Union

Fraser Dingwall of Northampton Saints is tackled by Ruben de Haas of Saracens
Player safety is at the forefront of the decision, says English rugby union's governing body

The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered from below the shoulders to the "base of the sternum" from next season, the Rugby Football Union has confirmed.

In January the RFU announced the tackle height would be from the "waist" down, a decision which was met with uproar in the game.

The RFU have since canvassed the views of 8,500 people on how to word the law change.

It will come into effect from 1 July.

"I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this consultation and to say thank you in advance to the wider rugby family who will be vital to ensuring we implement this change successfully," said RFU president Nigel Gillingham.

"We along with many other Unions across the world are lowering the tackle height to reduce the risk of concussion."

After the botched attempt to force through the law change earlier this year, the RFU says it has "undertaken extensive consultation to listen to feedback on how to best define and implement the law variations".

This consultation was not over whether there should be a law change in the first place, despite widespread fears of a mass player exodus from the sport, but rather how to describe and implement the law change voted through in January.

While it is thought no survey regarding future participation levels was carried out by the RFU, the union does say more than 60% of the participants were "concerned about the risk of concussion in the context of long-term brain health in rugby".

According to the RFU research, current players are less concerned about the risks compared to former players, parents and match officials.

"We know change is challenging, however, it is imperative that we are guided by the science to help make the game safer for our players," added Gillingham.

Meanwhile, laws around the "pick and go", when the ball carrier adopts a deliberately low body position, will not change, with many of those involved in the consultation recognising that "pick and drives" occur with lower speeds and with lower impact.

An RFU statement added: "The RFU Council is reviewing law application guidance which is being written based on the findings of the consultation.

"The guidance, which will be published in the coming weeks, will focus on helping players, coaches and match officials interpret and apply the law changes and other areas of law that will come under additional focus (e.g. actions of the ball carrier, sanctioning, clarification of open play when tackles occur etc).

"A detailed plan of content and training materials for each specific rugby audience is planned with guidance documents, training videos, quizzes and online and face to face training running from May throughout the summer and through into the next season."

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 19:17

    Still want to see hard tackling in the way it always has been at rugby ?

    Go North young man !!!

    • Reply posted by alf, today at 19:23

      alf replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:13

    Rugby is be sanitised to death and is becoming unrecognisable as the game it was. The way things are going it will soon stop being a contact sport. I agree with the hight tackle to the neck/head but this is ridiculous and will spoil the game as a spectacle.

  • Comment posted by Tiger Feet, today at 19:12

    Death 💀 wish 😬

  • Comment posted by FairfaxDave, today at 19:11

    I just need to google search where the sternum is. I will get back to you in a moment

    • Reply posted by FairfaxDave, today at 19:19

      FairfaxDave replied:
      Ah, its at the anterior aspect of the thorax.
      How are the refs going to judge this? Video ref time to be doubled I'm sure. When you watch Anzac rugby on the telly, you see a lot of tackles that would be checked in England (less sure about the other home nations). So glad they are making it work, but this seems very subjective to me. The game has been made safer in the tackle, already.

  • Comment posted by Balllacks, today at 19:10

    NZs implementation of lower tackle height (it was always at the sternum) in all community and schools rugby is going pretty well and is enabling a more open game.

  • Comment posted by randomperson, today at 19:09

    They didn't say "Waist down" in January. They said Waist and below. They were unclear for sure, but they've just changed the wording. It was article's like this one that caused a lot of the confusion in the first place. Waist and below always meant you could tackle around the waste, and below. That's the same as bottom of sternum and below. You waist comes at the bottom of your sternum.

  • Comment posted by whocantell, today at 19:07

    “Following the science”. Even though the science reckons it’s the accumulation of the small knocks rather than the odd big ones that’s the issue. Sad to say it’s a dying sport as you can’t square that circle and keep it the same game.

  • Comment posted by gazismad, today at 19:07

    So when a player lowers his shoulders to waist height how do you tackle him front on ?

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 19:05

    One head can be below the base of the sternum if you are running off balance or have been semi tackled. The referees need to have a discretionary allowance,

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 19:05

    Not sure a forward knows what the sternum is…. Unless it involves a scrum they’re all a bit at sea with things

  • Comment posted by Quietly Quit, today at 19:00

    More offloads, faster more exciting game.
    Players get leaner & lighter.
    Remember the tackler has a choice over how they tackle. The person getting tackled has no choice how they are hit.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 18:57

    Not at all related but can we now do away with the nonsense that is the deliberate knock on? RU should go down RL route where it’s just a knock on, deliberate or not!

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 19:08

      147break replied:
      Just like so many other things they have copied from RL ... substitutes, sin bin, video ref and ... oh yes ... professionalism !

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 18:56

    Everyone might as well pack up and go home.

  • Comment posted by kamikaze, today at 18:54

    Wont be long before they introduce padding...NFL stylee!!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:53

    2025:

    “RFU announce a new maximum tackle range of a triangle between the sternum, the umbilicus and the players left inguinal area”

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 18:52

    Does that mean the spear tackle is ok

  • Comment posted by Bear, today at 18:46

    Hit the thigh with your head behind. Just as I was taught. This will enable off loads and entertaining rugby. Now change the scrummaging laws for professional rugby for front rows to have their shoulders below their hips. (Yes Props were under 13 stone. Pontypool front row,Mighty mouse etc.) Running rugby not gym monkeys. (Thanks Brian) . And limit kicking....oh I'm so old.

    • Reply posted by nolikechickenbadge, today at 18:54

      nolikechickenbadge replied:
      Speaking as someone who played professional rugby in the front row, I'm interested in what you think allowing shoulders below hips in scrums will achieve ? Props haven't been under 13 stone for well over fifty years.

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 18:41

    The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered from below the shoulders to the "base of the sternum"

    Well done. Will the match officials have a tape measure and / or an x-ray machine.

