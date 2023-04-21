Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Llanelli RFC's scheduled Welsh Premiership game against Merthyr on Saturday has been cancelled because Llanelli were not able to raise a side.

The league's bottom team blamed a combination of injuries and unavailability of players for being unable to fulfil the fixture.

Given the proximity to the end of season, Merthyr said the clubs were not able to agree an alternative date.

Contenders Merthyr have been awarded five points by the Welsh Rugby Union.

They move up to second in the Premiership table ahead of a final regular-season fixture on 6 May at Cardiff, who are one point behind them but with a game in hand at fifth-placed Ebbw Vale next Saturday.

Merthyr had already secured a top-four play-off spot with their final game at the Arms Park likely to determine which side claims a home semi-final.

Failing to fulfil Saturday's fixture is the latest blow in a sorry season for Llanelli, who have only won two league matches this term and already withdrawn from the Welsh Premiership for next season.

The club announced last month that due to extra games in an expanded 14-team league, plus a greater demand to provide players to the Scarlets following budget cuts and likely World Cup call-ups at the professional region, they would be unable to field a team.

Scarlets heritage director Rupert Moon said the decision was "for the good" of Llanelli, which celebrated its 150th anniversary last year, and the region.

The WRU said it had "sympathy" for Llanelli and had offered support.

Llanelli were one of the 11 founding clubs of the WRU in 1881 and one of the most famous names in world club rugby, producing legends such as Phil Bennett, Ray Gravell, Delme Thomas and Ieuan Evans.

The club plans to play "competitive friendlies" next season to continue developing players for Scarlets.