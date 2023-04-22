Close menu

Ireland 0-48 England - Red Roses score eight tries to stay on course for Grand Slam

comments80

Tatyana Heard
Tatyana Heard has scored in every round so far this Six Nations
Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England
Ireland: (0) 0
England: (27) 48
Tries: Beckett, Heard, Kildunne, Packer, Talling, Reed, Matthews 2 Cons: Tuima 1, Rowland 3

England stayed on course for a Grand Slam with a dominant eight-try victory over Ireland.

The Red Roses scored 27 points in the first half with tries from Sarah Beckett, Tatyana Heard, Ellie Kildunne, Marlie Packer and Morwenna Talling.

Amber Reed and two from Alex Matthews were the only tries in an error filled second half.

England face France next week in a potential Grand Slam decider.

Mixed first half for the Red Roses

England head coach Simon Middleton made seven changes to the side that beat Wales, and despite some early errors it took just two minutes before Beckett went over in the corner for the first try.

Ireland did frustrate England in the opening stages but the Red Roses soon grabbed their second score through Heard, following a great pass from Holly Aitchison.

Second row Beckett was one of the stars of the first half and was heavily involved in the third score with a barnstorming run and a one-handed offload, before sharp hands sent Kildunne over.

Captain Packer then grabbed the bonus point as the gap in professionalism between the two sides shone through.

However, goal-kicking remained a negative for England. The Red Roses are without their four best kickers, and Lagi Tuima struggled off the tee, including missing a relatively easy conversion of Packer's try.

After just 32 minutes the Red Roses had made 499 metres to Ireland's 74, despite both Hannah Botterman and Packer being forced off injured to add to England's concerns before a potential Grand Slam decider against France next week.

Replacement Talling then scored her side's fifth try with her first touch from a maul as England stretched well clear.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:16

    Ireland were great but the game was not. Big score failed to materialise, no surprise there. Endless posts from the same source already, oh dear.

  • Comment posted by ExLufty, today at 17:12

    Hmm - not as good without Infante and Scarrett ... too many ball errors and cannot convert. Pundits expect a +ton result but Ireland stopped England from getting over 50. I think the Irish won this day.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:15

      U172022112003 replied:
      No the pundits didn't expect a "+ton result" that was just some over enthusiastic fans, just the same as Ireland fans predicting a cricket score for Irelands men v England!

  • Comment posted by Cardiffblue, today at 17:12

    I honestly thought England would put more points on Ireland than that so we'll done to the Irish for keeping the score to 48 points against them.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:16

      SD replied:
      England were by their standards poor, Middleton will be furious I would think.
      Ireland played well but Eng lacked direction.
      I think almost trying too much, they've been criticized in past for too much forward dominated play so trying too much in backs at times.
      However, all good practice.

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 17:07

    The ladies game has come on in leaps and bounds. It's quite clear that a majority of negative comments are coming from a male audience. Eee only lads play rugby. Pro ladies rugby has been around for such a little time, this game wasn't the best advert. In fact England were poor and know it. If these guys don't like it. Go somewhere else. The standards have rocketed and they deserve the support.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:07

    Can we please have separate categories for ladies' sport on the BBC website? We have Irish, English, Scottish and English categories. Lumping mens and ladies all together under Rugby Union is very impractical for the users.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:12

      SD replied:
      Only those who maybe don't know the men's 6N finished a month ago?
      Pretty obvious to most that any 6N rugby match on now is women's.

      Obviously you didn't realise 🤣

  • Comment posted by Lancashire Dragon, today at 17:06

    England and France should put A & B teams or under 20’s team into the competition, just to provide a bit of opposition.

  • Comment posted by DonDraper, today at 17:06

    That second half was the worst England have played for quite some time. Ireland were the better side for a large part of it, just didn't score.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 17:05

    Full time well funded professionals beat no funds part timers. Shock

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 17:13

      U172022112003 replied:
      Whose fault is that? How many of that Irish team play alongside the England players in the professional English league? How many Ireland players turned down the professional contracts to stay in England?
      When will you actually follow your username?

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 17:04

    Offa would be proud.

  • Comment posted by Jerry Atric, today at 17:01

    What a surprise. The laws of physics.
    The larger mass at the front overcomes the smaller mass at the front. England's opponents just have to eat more pies. with professional backing of course. I thought 'sport' involved fitness.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:05

      SD replied:
      You wouldn't last 10 minutes playing against them let alone 80.

  • Comment posted by jogon, today at 16:58

    Who cares?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:01

      SD replied:
      You cared enough to register an account, log in and comment.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 16:53

    Many RU people complained that last year's RL World Cup was meaningless as only a few teams were good enough to win .....

    ...... I assume those same people have enjoyed this ever-so-close International event !

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 16:58

      U172022112003 replied:
      But this isn't a 'World' Cup.

  • Comment posted by stucramac, today at 16:50

    Sorry this competition is a farce. Embarrassing the other 4 sides is not sport. It will take decades and a great amount of investment which frankly is not on the table. Seriously, how can players from England or France judge their ability or improvement when they are so far ahead in terms of finance, professionalism and infrastructure.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:02

      SD replied:
      So you don't follow rugby then or even watched the match as if you did you'd know several Ireland players play for same English clubs as England players

  • Comment posted by jimbo 99, today at 16:49

    Split the Womens 6 Nations into two leagues of 3 with promotion and relegation based on 4 games each ie home and away. Might get more competitive games rather than the current retreats.

  • Comment posted by Hamish Roberts, today at 16:46

    Unfortunately, it'll be at least ten years before this tournament is competitive. Until then, the games are just a glorified training session for England and France.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:46

    The England coach admitted midweek it is an uncompetitive 6 Nations for the women

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 16:45

    England’s established professionals win again in the six nations. Who’d have thunk it?

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 16:47

      U172022112003 replied:
      So not just 'professionals' now? What a pity none of the Ireland players are professional (apart from those who have turned down contracts with IRFU because of playing in the English professional league!)

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 16:44

    England will need to be much better against France next week. Beckett and Matthews did well, and Sarah Bern was good off the bench and should always start in my view. Hope Botterman and Packer recover from their injuries in time for the France game, we will be weaker without them. Quite a scrappy game really but England got the win.

  • Comment posted by Holroyd, today at 16:42

    This really a 2-nations championship.

