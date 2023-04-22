Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tatyana Heard has scored in every round so far this Six Nations

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England Ireland: (0) 0 England: (27) 48 Tries: Beckett, Heard, Kildunne, Packer, Talling, Reed, Matthews 2 Cons: Tuima 1, Rowland 3

England stayed on course for a Grand Slam with a dominant eight-try victory over Ireland.

The Red Roses scored 27 points in the first half with tries from Sarah Beckett, Tatyana Heard, Ellie Kildunne, Marlie Packer and Morwenna Talling.

Amber Reed and two from Alex Matthews were the only tries in an error filled second half.

England face France next week in a potential Grand Slam decider.

Mixed first half for the Red Roses

England head coach Simon Middleton made seven changes to the side that beat Wales, and despite some early errors it took just two minutes before Beckett went over in the corner for the first try.

Ireland did frustrate England in the opening stages but the Red Roses soon grabbed their second score through Heard, following a great pass from Holly Aitchison.

Second row Beckett was one of the stars of the first half and was heavily involved in the third score with a barnstorming run and a one-handed offload, before sharp hands sent Kildunne over.

Captain Packer then grabbed the bonus point as the gap in professionalism between the two sides shone through.

However, goal-kicking remained a negative for England. The Red Roses are without their four best kickers, and Lagi Tuima struggled off the tee, including missing a relatively easy conversion of Packer's try.

After just 32 minutes the Red Roses had made 499 metres to Ireland's 74, despite both Hannah Botterman and Packer being forced off injured to add to England's concerns before a potential Grand Slam decider against France next week.

Replacement Talling then scored her side's fifth try with her first touch from a maul as England stretched well clear.

More to follow