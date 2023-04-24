Guy Pepper (centre) has not featured for Newcastle since suffering a foot injury against Cardiff in December

Newcastle Falcons flanker Guy Pepper has signed a new two-year deal.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has made seven appearances for the first team and scored three tries.

"It's an exciting challenge being up here with Newcastle, and I'm happy to be staying," he told the club website. external-link

"It's a good group of lads and a great culture which I really enjoy being amongst, and the main thing for me now after a pretty rough start injury-wise is to get myself back on the pitch."

Newcastle are bottom of the Premiership but will not go down after the suspension of Worcester and Wasps, and go to Sale in their final game of the season on 6 May.