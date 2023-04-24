Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

James Lowe injured his calf in the quarter-final win against Leicester Tigers

Ireland wing James Lowe has been ruled out of Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse on Saturday with a calf injury.

Lowe, 30, picked up the injury against Leicester Tigers in the quarter-finals.

A decision will be made on flanker Josh van der Flier closer to Saturday's game as the Ireland Grand Slam winner recovers from an ankle injury.

Ireland back row Ryan Baird faces a fitness test on a shoulder injury but prop Ed Byrne has been ruled out.

Lowe and Byrne join long-term absentees Johnny Sexton and Ronan Kelleher on the sidelines.

The winners of the Leinster-Toulouse match will face either holders La Rochelle or Exeter in the final in Dublin on 20 May.